Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Ideal Standard, one of the world's leading manufacturers of innovative bathroom solutions, inaugurated its Dubai Design & Specification Centre (DSC) in the City Walk area on Nov 3, 2022. The new step cements Ideal Standard’s endeavours across the Middle East and Africa to bring design and performance together by creating astounding products and solutions for private and public bathrooms.

“The Design & Specification Centre inauguration is an organic expansion to our presence in the region to support our partners by showcasing our latest product designs and innovations as well as providing inspiration, information and space for training and research. There, our customers can find an experienced team to get practical advice in the planning and designing of bathrooms.”, said Ahmed Hafez, Chief Executive Officer at Ideal Standard MENA.

With a clear view of the Burj Khalifa, the 700 square meter centre offers a unique experience from inside and outside alike. The showroom is designed by the Italian designer and founder of Palomba Serafini Associati, Roberto Palomba himself to be as a one-stop destination for all bathroom solutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Roberto Palomba, Chief Design Officer at Ideal Standard said: “We are extremely excited to inaugurate our new experience centre which is aligned with Ideal Standard Singular™, a new approach to specification. It also brings together the company’s deep product knowledge, sector expertise and design services to enable customers to easily choose from thousands of products to create the right solution for their space. Drawing on our cross-sector experience to help plan and deliver your bathroom project, we can support our clients at every stage of the design process”.

To celebrate this occasion, the Centre hosted a two-day celebratory event on Nov 3rd and Nov 4th. The event attracted more than 500 guests from the region, including distributors, leading architectural firms, famous interior design studios and members of the media.

“Thanks to its partnership with Italian design studio, Palomba Serafini Associati in 2019, Ideal Standard has been able to inaugurate a new era of innovation and design that meets the needs of its customers’ demands of modern life. It has been always keen to expand its presence globally, that crowned its effort to open a state-of-art showroom in Dubai”, said Frederick Trzcinski, VP Marketing & Innovation Middle East and Africa, Ideal Standard MENA.

For over 100 years, Ideal Standard has innovated and designed to achieve one clear purpose, which is to make customers’ lives better. With a proud history of pioneering innovations that truly shaped our industry, the brand has also built solid relations with the master designers who helped elevate Ideal Standard into the Culture of Design.

To find out more about Ideal Standard and our new showroom, please visit www.idealstandardgulf.com.

