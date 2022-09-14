CAIRO: – IBM – a leading hybrid cloud, AI, and business services provider – has been named technology partner of the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP27, to be hosted by the Egyptian government in Sharm-el-Sheikh during November 6 to 18. At the conference, IBM will showcase how technology and consulting can help business and government leaders align sustainability goals to organizational objectives, responding to regulatory demands and without compromising profitability.

This collaboration with the Presidency of Egypt builds on IBM's history of environmental commitments and alliances, such as establishing a goal to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 or being a founding member of the United Nations Environment Programme’s Science-Policy-Business Forum on the Environment. IBM also enables organizations and communities to tackle environmental issues through programs like the IBM Sustainability Accelerator.

“IBM is honored to be technology partner in this year’s historic COP conference and to help address the existential challenge of climate change,” said IBM’s Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna. “I believe that technology can turn sustainability ambition into action. At IBM, we combine technology and expertise to help some of the world’s largest public and private organizations achieve their sustainability goals, in addition to setting our own strong environmental commitments.”

COP27 President-Designate, Sameh Shoukry, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt welcomed IBM as technology partner of COP27. He highlighted the critical role that technology plays in helping governments, companies and organizations meet climate goals. Also, he recognized IBM’s expertise in creating innovative solutions that can contribute to push the climate agenda forward.

For additional information on IBM’s environmental solutions please visit: https://www.ibm.com/impact/sustainability

