It is the mission of IBA CEIF to spread awareness of Islamic Finance in every area of Pakistan.

In this regard IBA Center for Excellence in Islamic Finance (IBA CEIF) in collaboration with Meezan Bank Limited & Karakoram International University organized one day workshop on Islamic Banking and Finance for creating awareness in the region.

This is the first time that such an initiative on Islamic Finance was undertaken by IBA CEIF for conducting a workshop in collaboration with Karakoram University.

Workshop was attended by Shariah scholars, senior faculty members, Islamic Banking professionals and valued customers of Islamic Banks.

The workshop was very fruitful in creating industry academia linkage in the region.

Karakoram International University as a host provided logistics support for the session.

Mr Farhan ul Haq Usmani - EVP & Head of Sharia Audit Meezan bank, delivered his speech and answered the questions raised by participants.

Mufti Muhammad Naveed Alam - Resident Shariah Board member Meezan bank explained the shariah basis of Islamic banking contracts.

The participants expressed their gratitude to IBA CEIF, Meezan Bank and Karakoram International University for undertaking this first of its kind initiative and expressed the wish that more such initiatives should be undertaken in future as well.

-Ends-