IBA CEIF is thrilled to announce the successful culmination of the Money 101 Program, the pioneering financial literacy endeavor for schools, initiated by IBA Centre for Excellence in Islamic Finance (CEIF).

An impressive certificate distribution ceremony took place at Hira Foundation School on October 26, 2023, with the support of Ihsan Trust and Hira Foundation.

The Ceremony was attended by Director IBA CEIF Mr. Ahmed Ali Siddiqui.

More than 100 enthusiastic students participated in the program, demonstrating their eagerness to learn and to enhance their financial literacy. The certificate distribution ceremony recognized the dedication and hard work of the young participants. It was a moment of pride and celebration for both the students and their families.

The Money 101 Program equips students with crucial financial skills, ensuring they have the knowledge and confidence to make informed financial decisions as they move forward in life.