Cairo: As part of its annual ceremony, I-Events has launched the second edition of Egypt’s Entrepreneur Awards (EEA) for the second consecutive year. The aim of this award is to support innovation, share experiences, and open up new horizons for entrepreneurs to pioneer in various fields. The event was attended by a number of distinguished professionals, Egyptian entrepreneurs, and business owners.

Egypt’s Entrepreneur Awards’ Second Edition is presented by I-Events and powered by Tatweer Misr as both entities share the same vision and values represented in allowing opportunities, growth and prosperity of innovative minds. EG Bank is also the official bank sponsor. Moreover, Orange and PepsiCo are participating for the second year as co-partners. In addition, Startup Scene is the official media partner and Concrete is the official fashion partner this year. Endeavor and the Entrepreneurship & Innovation Committee (EIC) at Amcham are also acknowledged this year as ecosystem partners. The event this year will be taking place and will be hosted by Kundalini by the Grand Pyramids once again.

The aim of EEA is to empower Egyptian entrepreneurs in various fields, highlight distinguished models that have successfully impacted society, and inspire the future generations of innovators and change-makers. In this light, awards will be presented to outstanding entrepreneurs in more than 15 different fields, including architecture & interior design, fashion, FinTech, sports and fitness, e-commerce, marketing communications, and real estate development.

This year, EEA has created an advisory board of leading business and entrepreneurship experts, to provide valuable expertise to the participants & the EEA platform. The advisory board is comprised of Ahmed Elsewedy, President & CEO of Elsewedy Electric S.A.E.; Aladdin Saba, Founder Partner of BPE Partners; Ahmed Habib, President & CEO of Harvest Holdings & Founding Member of EO Cairo; Hussein Rifai, Founder of Ventures development; Dina El Mofty, Founder of Injaz Egypt; Neveen El Tahri, Chairperson at Delta Shield for Investment; Onsi Sawiris, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at HOF Capital; Thuraya Ismail, Executive Director of Mentor Arabia & Eisenhower Fellow; and Wael Fakharany, CEO of Edenred UAE.

Amr Mansi, founder & CEO of I-Events, said: “This year, we have opened new doors for rising entrepreneurs to honor them, highlight their innovations, and support them in the development of their companies and successful journeys. We believe that entrepreneurship is a vital profession in the labor market, and a main contributor to positive and influential changes in society. Thus, it is essential for us to encourage emerging ideas and assist in the research and development of these projects.”

He further explicated: "It is necessary to support successful calibres who are able to enrich Egyptian society with their innovations, and enhance the overall quality of life through enabling them with conversations and mentorship with the board members and Juries. In this regard, we hope that EEA remains a source of inspiration for young innovators and change-makers along with our partner for the next three consecutive years Tatweer Misr that carries out strategies and execute visions that greatly support entrepreneurship.”

Dr. Ahmed Shalaby, President & CEO of Tatweer Misr said: “We are delighted that Tatweer Misr is the strategic partner for the annual Egypt Entrepreneurship Awards (EEA) for three consecutive years starting the 2022 edition. We believe in the importance of highlighting successful models in various fields by encouraging them to share their experience and knowledge with others to inspire more innovative minds to embrace entrepreneurship.

Tatweer Misr & I-Events share the same vision and values represented in allowing opportunities, growth and prosperity of innovative minds. This partnership is considered an extension to Tatweer Misr’s benchmarking efforts in enhancing & supporting the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Egypt”.

