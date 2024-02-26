Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The Human Capability Initiative (HCI), the first-ever global conference dedicated to unifying international efforts in human capability development, is set to ignite critical conversations on future readiness with the release of the event program.

Convening on February 28th and 29th at the King Abdulaziz International Conference International Center in Riyadh, HCI will bring together over 13000 attendees including visionaries, global leaders, and changemakers across diverse sectors to spark discussion on a better future for all.

Over 200 high-profile speakers spanning government ministers, CEOs, entrepreneurs, academics and education experts covering a broad array of industries will be discussing inspirational ideas at HCI.

The eagerly anticipated event program features 100+ sessions and promises a dynamic exchange of ideas through engaging panel discussions, interactive workshops, and thought-provoking presentations. With a focus on unlocking human potential, building adaptability, and fostering resilience, the diverse sessions will delve into themes like Education & Upskilling, Technology & Innovation, Sustainability & Development and Policy & Governance.

With sessions dedicated to Education & Upskilling, such as “Transforming Education for a Resilient Future” and “Upskilling for the Digital Age”, the forum aims to equip the workforce for the dynamic future of work, offering deep dives into the evolving landscape of employment and the necessity for continuous learning.

In the realm of Technology & Innovation, Sessions like “Innovating for Social Impact” and “The Tech-Driven Future of Work” will explore how cutting-edge technological advancements can empower individuals and societies, fostering an environment where innovation leads to inclusive growth.

Sustainability & Development are also at the forefront of the agenda, with panels focused on creating a future that is inclusive and resilient for all. “Green Skills for Sustainable Futures” and “Building Resilient Communities through Education” aim to underscore the importance of sustainable practices and developmental strategies that ensure long-term prosperity.

Lastly, the program addresses Policy & Governance, highlighting the importance of fostering global collaboration for effective human capability development. Panels like “Global Policies for Local Impact” and “Governance in the Age of Digital Transformation” will pave the way for a coordinated approach to overcoming the challenges of our time, ensuring that policy and governance evolve to meet the needs of an interconnected world.

This holistic program will also feature workshops powered by private sector champions such as Bain & Company, IE Business School, LinkedIN, Oliver Wyman and PwC, designed to actively shape the future, promising a forum where ideas meet action in the pursuit of empowering the people of tomorrow.

Complementing these impactful discussions will be the signing of over 40 groundbreaking Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements on global, regional and local partnerships. The Saudi Ministries of Education, Investment, Energy, Tourism, Culture, Media, Industry and Mineral Resources, and Human Resources and Social Development, will be announcing major partnerships involving some of the biggest organizations in the world, including a leading global career platform, some of the world’s most innovative auto manufacturers and a renowned university in Europe. These partnerships will promote lifelong learning and future-proof workforce across industries at home and abroad, signifying a collective commitment to advancing human capability development.

HCI is the start of a movement to unlock the full potential of individuals and communities. Be part of it and witness the power of collaboration in action. Register now at https://humancapabilityinitiative.org/en/ and gain exclusive access to:

Live announcements and unveilings of the groundbreaking MoUs: Be among the first to know about the partnerships shaping the future.

Unparalleled networking opportunities: Connect with decision-makers and experts across public and private sectors, exploring potential collaborations and synergies.

Inspiring dialogues and presentations: Dive deep into critical discussions on unlocking human potential, featuring renowned speakers and thought leaders.

Join the conversation on social media using #FutureReadiness #HCI2024.