Gulfood Manufacturing will be co-located with The Speciality Food Festival, ISM Middle East and Private Label Middle East

DUBAI – The largest ever edition of world-leading trade event Gulfood Manufacturing kicks off this week (7 November 2023), at Dubai World Trade Centre, with a packed three days across 3 co-located events in prospect for an anticipated 36,000+ visitors from the food industry. As the global F&B industry moves into a new era characterised by greater sustainability, resilience, agility and efficiency, 3,000 exhibitors from 80 countries will be showcasing thousands of innovations over 21 exhibition halls.

With perspectives from senior policymakers and global industry experts at the Food Tech Summit, to an exhibition floor packed with displays of cutting-edge products, solutions and interactive features including Top Table Gourmand and YouthX, expectations are high for this year’s edition of the most influential annual F&B manufacturing event in the world.

FoodTech Summit

The FoodTech Summit will open with a keynote address from Tariq AlHashmi, Director of Technology Adoption and Development at the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), who will look at the food industry’s role in achieving global climate and sustainability goals, and how sustainable solutions will be a hot topic of discussion in the new era of F&B manufacturing.

"Advanced Food Technology is not just about feeding the present; it's about nourishing the future. FoodTech will play a pivotal role in driving innovation and improving the quality and accessibility of food while also reducing greenhouse emissions, and promoting resource-efficient practices", said Tariq AlHashmi, Director of Technology Adoption and Development at the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT).

As the UAE’s Year of Sustainability comes to culmination at COP28, sustainability will be a key focus running throughout the Summit, with sessions exploring how the manufacturing industry is integrating sustainable practices and processes (such as sustainable packaging), reducing food waste, introducing energy efficient machinery with a smaller carbon footprint, and driving traceable, ethical and transparent food production.

Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President, Dubai World Trade Centre commented, “We are ready to welcome leaders from the world’s biggest names in F&B production to Gulfood Manufacturing, and hear their strategies to drive sustainability, innovation and efficiency as the industry advances into a new era. Dubai is fast becoming a hub for both sustainable manufacturing, and culinary excellence, and we look forward to showcasing both to a record-breaking number of participants next week.”

Across the three days of the Summit, over 100 of the F&B industry’s decision makers and experts from around the world, will be providing insights into these and other pertinent topics in the industry, including F&B manufacturing economics, applications and impacts of food tech, plant-based alternatives, tech-led safety and quality assurance, supply chain excellence, and ingredient innovations and trends.

Among the industry leaders due to speak on these latest industry trends are Adolfo Orive, President and CEO of Tetra Pak; Mohamed Samir, Board Member at Al Safi Danone; Athar Siddiqui, EVP-Digital Industries at Siemens Middle East; Mostafa Absoliman, Head of Procurement – MEA at Kraft Heinz; Nihal El Mokdad, Director of Supply Chain Excellence – Global Emerging Markets at Mars; Nadine Elshoubary, R&D Director – Middle East, North African and Pakistan at Mondelez; and Laurent Simonpietri, Nutrition Ingredients and Head MEA, Turkey & Central Asia at BASF.

Glimpse The Smarter Future at the exhibition

Across the huge exhibition space, the world’s leading ingredients, packaging and processing brands will be presenting their cutting-edge products, services, and solutions to an international buyer audience, with this year’s themes of Digitalisation, Sustainability, Innovation, Excellence, and Efficiency extending from the Summit to the show floor, and reflected in the many showcases for visitors to experience.

These include sustainable packaging from the likes of Tetra Pak and Husky Technologies; renewable and clean energy solutions from GEA Middle East, Uniconfort, Probat; sustainable production from Krones and Bunge, innovative technology to improve efficiency from Ishida and digital solutions harnessing the power of Big Data and AI from Siemens, SIG and Multivac, and many more.

Axel Baroux, Director of Business France in the Middle East, commented, “Participating in Gulfood Manufacturing 2023 to develop a strong presence in the Middle East isn’t just a strategic move, it's a priority for France. The French presence at the show is set to showcase rich, high-quality French agri-food innovations. At the heart of this dynamic presence, visitors can expect a fusion of flavours and cutting-edge equipment designed to captivate the Middle East's food industry elite. French exhibitors, representing 48 companies across two pavilions, aim to meet the UAE & Middle East market demands by unveiling state-of-the-art equipment and ingredients from irrigation systems to preservative-free food products.”

Awarding innovators

The first day of Gulfood Manufacturing will also see the announcement of the winners of the Gulfood Manufacturing Industry Excellence Awards 2023, which aims to recognise the most innovative products and technologies that have made outstanding contributions to the industry over the past year. This year, over 600 international submissions were received across ten award categories, with three new categories reflecting the emphasis on sustainability at this year’s event: Renewable Energy Initiative, Plant-Based Manufacturing Company of the Year; and Sustainability Champion of the Year.

Four action-packed shows, one pass

Three DWTC food and beverage events will be co-located with Gulfood Manufacturing from 7-9 November 2023. The Speciality Food Festival is the MENA region’s only dedicated gourmet and fine food event. Visitors will experience immersive masterclasses, demonstrations and workshops from renowned Michelin-starred chefs and rising talents, as well as innovative mixologists and baristas unveiling the latest beverage and coffee creations. ISM Middle East is the region’s largest trade event for sweets and snacks, showcasing the latest and most innovative products from the world’s leading brands, providing a platform for star speakers from across the industry to give their insights into the opportunities in this fast-growing sector, and offering up multiple networking opportunities.

At Private Label Licensing ME, MENA’s largest private label and contract manufacturing event, this year’s focus will be on ensuring that brands are meeting the needs of increasingly informed and mindful consumers. Hear product strategies from over 200 food and non-food suppliers from 40 countries on how they are driving value through product differentiation.

Top Table Gourmand continues to grow

Star local chefs have continued to join the line-up for Top Table Gourmand, part of the co-located Speciality Food Festival event, where visitors will experience the latest culinary ideas and innovations first hand. The latest names to confirm their participation include Alessio Pirozzi Head Chef Torno Sobito – Acclaimed Michelin-Starred Restaurant; Giovanni Ledon, Executive Chef, Akira Back Dubai; Alex Stumpf, Executive Chef & Co-owner BB Social Dining; Kelvin Cheung, Executive Chef & Partner at Jun’s; Giuseppe Pezzella, Group Executive Chef, Mine and Yours Group - Chic Nonna; and Marques Tone, Head Chef, COYA Dubai.

Attendance is free and gives registrants access to the entire ecosystem of four events with a single pass. The event is strictly for trade professionals only.

For more information and to register, visit Gulfood Manufacturing, The Speciality Food Festival, ISM Middle East, and Private Label Licensing Middle East.

About Gulfood Manufacturing

Being the ultimate platform where global F&B supply chain players and manufacturers find solutions to optimise production, plant, process, and profit – Gulfood Manufacturing is an unparalleled show for those powering the industry to get involved. The convening platform for the industry, as it addresses optimising operational efficiency, driving responsible sourcing with traceable supply chains, navigating entry barriers in new markets, adopting sustainable practices and generating new funding sources. Gulfood Manufacturing is an ideal place for sourcing new opportunities and prospects from 3,000 exhibitors from over 80 countries, and allows for networking opportunities with 36,000+ industry professionals.

For further information, please contact:

Shilpa Johnson, Account Director, Four Communications

E-mail: Shilpa.Johnson@four.agency