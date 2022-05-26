Middle East: Huawei was announced as the Diamond Sponsor of Milipol Qatar 2022, the international homeland security and civil defense event which took place from 24 to 26 May in Doha. Huawei's partnership with Milipol reflects its leading position in cybersecurity and its end-to-end secure solutions and class-leading technologies.

Huawei continuously plays an active role in the digital transformation of industries while also ensuring that cybersecurity and privacy protection remain a top priority. Over the past 30 years, Huawei products have been used in more than 170 countries and regions, 1,500 carrier networks, and serving more than 3 billion users while maintaining a solid track record in security. More than 70 cybersecurity certifications were awarded to Huawei, giving customers internationally recognized security assurances. This resilience is built on heavy investment in R&D; 5% of its R&D budget directly in cybersecurity. Huawei continues to build secure and trustworthy digital products and services through technological innovation and open collaboration.

Kamal Zian, CSO, Huawei Gulf North, said: “In an accelerating digital era, cybersecurity and data privacy remains a key priority. Participating in Milipol Qatar reflects Huawei’s commitment to empower our partners and support their digital transformation journey through advanced innovations and solutions to ensure a secure and safe cyber space.”

At its booth at Milipol, visitors experienced Huawei's solutions for other sectors. City leaders in attendance learned about Smart City IOC (Intelligent operation center), a centralized platform that offers a visualized panorama of the city, provides city running status, insights into city risks, and makes comprehensive decisions based on data and information. Huawei Converged Command & Control Solution supports voice, video, and data, achieving quick on-site incident detection and efficient cross-department collaboration, ensuring public security in cities. Meanwhile, Huawei also showcased its full-stack smart education solution, including intelligent connectivity as a foundation, a safe campus, a hybrid learning smart classroom, and data governance scenarios as online education accelerates post-COVID.

Huawei highlighted its leading ICT and digital capabilities for the vital energy sector, including solutions such as E&P Cloud, Oil&Gas Field Production Campus, Oil&Gas Pipeline Intrusion Detection, Refining Production Campus, and Gas Station Interconnection and Security Management. Further, with the rapid development of cloud, AI, and 5G, building data centers is challenging for enterprises. Huawei showcased solutions that address long construction periods, high consumption of water and electricity resources, and difficult and inefficient manual O&M. Huawei builds next-generation data centers that are simple, green, smart, and secure through modularization and intelligence.

Huawei also demonstrated its cloud vision to deliver Everything as a Service, underpinned by three pillars - Infrastructure as a Service, Technology as a Service, and Expertise as a Service. This can accelerate digital transformation while also minimizing the carbon footprint of IT infrastructure, speed up the development of new apps and business processes, and enable organizations to innovate faster.

