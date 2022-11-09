The Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International Middle East (HSMAI ME) is lining up thought-provoking speakers for the 5th Annual ROC Commercial Strategy Conference. The in-person event will be held at the Conrad Dubai Hotel from November 28-29, 2022.

Following the success of previous editions that focused on revenue management, this year’s focus will be across multiple disciplines including marketing, revenue, sales, and operational topics from speakers outside the industry to share best practices.

The event will also host influential personalities and speakers from various other industries for the very first time. With their knowledge and expertise, HSMAI aims to educate and broaden the perspective of the hospitality industry as a whole.

The annual event will open with a fireside chat from Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). During the session, Kazim will explore what Dubai needs to remain an attractive destination and how to ensure Dubai keeps up with technology trends to stay top of mind.

Following unprecedented events and challenges brought about by the pandemic, this year’s event theme is “Accelerate Recovery”. The conference brings together hospitality leaders, delivering expert insights and knowledge to help propel the industry into a new era.

Filled with keynotes, panels, fireside chats, and networking, the HSMAI ROC Commercial Strategy Conference promises stimulating conversations across a wide range of topics.

A keynote by Scott Livermore, Chief Economist of Oxford Economics Middle East will delve into economic factors – such as inflation and recession fears – and how it’s impacting the travel industry's speed of recovery. Debbie Siminser, Vice President of Learning & Development, ME & Africa from Accor, will take the stage to discuss how organizations can Leverage strengths to drive results and individual performance.

A significant addition this year to ROC Middle East is the ROC Global tradition – The Lightning Round. Senior revenue and marketing executives from global hospitality brands will share their best practices, strategic insights, and big ideas for driving revenue and profit.

A new Trends & Insights area will feature intriguing sessions such as ‘Five ways to take a guest-centric approach to your data’ by Cendyn, ‘Using artificial intelligence to drive revenue strategy’ by Oracle Hospitality, and ‘Success of direct integration’ by Seera group. FPG will also share best practices that can help hotels enhance their guest experience.

“These keynotes and panels are just the tip of the iceberg. Guests are guaranteed to leave the conference buzzing with energy, fresh perspectives, and ideas. With a stellar line up of influential leaders and industry experts across a range of functions, the event will offer tremendous value to Hospitality professionals,” says Mona Faraj, Managing Director of HSMAI Middle East.

Industry heavyweights such as Karl Escritt, CEO of Like Digital & Partners and Roel Vos, Partner at Skyne will also explore key topics such as the impact of the Metaverse, NFTs and cryptocurrency on the hospitality industry.

ROC Star Awards are back in a brand-new format. Sales, marketing, and revenue initiatives will be recognized by the audience themselves after being shortlisted by the advisory board. ROC Commercial Strategy Conference will turn into a grand stage to showcase key industry accomplishments.

Consisting of two days, one exciting fire chat, 39 keynotes and 9 panel discussions delivered by more than 75 senior executives and subject matter experts, registrations for the 5th Annual Commercial Strategy Conference are open, with tickets selling quickly. More information is available here.

About HSMAI

Founded in the United States in 1927, HSMAI is an individual membership organization comprised of nearly 5,000 members from 35 countries and chapters worldwide. The Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) is committed to growing business for hotels and their partners, and is the industry’s leading advocate for intelligent, sustainable hotel revenue growth. The association provides hotel professionals & their partners with tools, insights, and expertise to fuel sales, inspire marketing, and optimize revenue. HSMAI operates regionally around the globe via regional boards of directors and staff. The organization is present in multiple regions: the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East .