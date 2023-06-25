Housing Bank recently sponsored the Jordan Forum titled "Governance, Risks, and Compliance," organized by the Union of Arab Banks in collaboration with the Central Bank of Jordan and the Association of Banks in Jordan. The event took place under the patronage of the Governor of the Central Bank of Jordan, Dr. Adel Sharkas, at the InterContinental Hotel in Amman, and lasted for two days, June 19th and 20th.The bank's sponsorship and participation stem from its commitment to supporting events focused on maintaining the stability and sustainability of the financial system. These events aim to enhance the system's ability to operate effectively and smoothly and to address disruptions caused by various factors. The world is currently facing economic and social challenges, along with various risks such as fraud and financial crimes that are associated with the development of technology. The sponsorship was granted due to the forum's importance as an effective platform that brings together experts and stakeholders to discuss and disseminate knowledge about the best frameworks, methodologies, practices, and applications of governance, risk, and compliance management.

The forum included several activities, speaking sessions, and brainstorming sessions that tackled important topics such as the rules, principles, and requirements of governance, disclosure and transparency, good governance structure, social and environmental responsibility, and reporting on these issues, as well as banking administrative flexibility, and much more. The forum concluded with the bank receiving a shield of appreciation for its support and participation, which contributed to the success of the event.

It is noteworthy that Housing Bank is continuing its efforts to provide and maintain a safe and effective banking environment. This is achieved through the implementation of a comprehensive strategy that includes good governance principles in management and compliance with the standards of the Central Bank of Jordan and the international standards in risk management. This ensures the durability of the bank and improves its position and classification at the Arab, regional, and international levels, which further enhances the confidence of its growing customer base and provides them with an unparalleled banking experience.