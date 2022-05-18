Top executives from leading FM provider Farnek to present a 360-degree market proposition to hotel owners & operators at The Hotel Show

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Leading UAE-based smart and green facilities management (FM) company Farnek will participate as a sustainability partner in this year’s Hotel Show, which opens on Tuesday, 24 May, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Farnek, which recently launched a dedicated standalone hotel management company called ‘Trendz’, offers a unique 360-degree service for hotel owners and operating companies with an accent on sustainability, technology and outsourcing, three of the most important trends in hospitality today.

“Guests today demand green, tech-driven hotels that offer value for money. That puts pressure on hotel operators to present credible environmental programmes and investment in technology while striving for cost-efficiency,” said Walter Knight, Director of hospitality, Farnek.

Established over 40 years ago, with 8,000 employees, Farnek has traditionally provided manpower and outsourcing services, such as cleaning, security and property maintenance, all areas of a hotel’s operation that are now integral to sustainability and cost-efficiency.

Furthermore, highlighting its 360-degree proposition, Farnek was chosen to manage the 2,273 apartments in Expo Village, including reservation services, concierge, front office services and housekeeping.

In terms of technology, Farnek has developed an in-house app called ‘Flexi-Guest’, which digitalises the guest journey from pre-arrival to check out. The app interfaces with a hotel’s property management system (PMS), affording guests a whole suite of services from uploading travel documents, such as vaccination certificates, ordering a car on arrival, room service and laundry. The hotel app can also send automated electronic updates and alerts to the guest, as well as e-registration documents, e-invoices and e-receipts, all in one convenient space.

Sustainability is another key issue for hotels. Speaking at the Hotel Show, during a conference session entitled Sustainable Procurement - a 360 overview of ESG compliant Procurement, Nadia Ibrahim, Farnek’s Associate Director of Consultancy and Sustainability, will be sharing her thoughts with industry professionals on the adoption of environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) standards in the procurement process and how this can be integrated into a hotel’s supply chain process, as well as collaborating with suppliers to reduce the negative environmental and social impacts of business through responsible sourcing.

“With the UAE strategy to become Net Zero by 2050, it is vital that hotels consider the impact their operations have on the environment and put a strategic roadmap in place to reduce their carbon emissions. The UAE government can’t achieve its sustainability goals without support from the private sector,” said Ibrahim.

Hotel owners and operators will also need to implement strategic plans to initiate large-scale retrofitting and energy efficiency projects, for which sustainable design and energy-efficient performance will be of paramount importance.

Integrating with Building Management Systems (BMS), Farnek’s HITEK digital solution is fully equipped to identify, design, deliver, and finance energy reduction for and on behalf of building owners, which creates more cost-effective buildings and a cleaner environment.

Farnek will also be focusing on outsourcing, particularly in housekeeping, an area Farnek believes training is of the utmost importance. “Outsourced staff must be highly trained in all areas of their job; that’s fundamental. But it is just as important that they understand the essence of the brand they are working for and how to become an integral part of the hotel team, not just a contracted worker in a uniform,” commented Knight.

