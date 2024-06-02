

jeddah, Saudi Arabia: The Hotel Galleria Jeddah, Curio Collection by Hilton is proud to support Wesal Alkhair, an organisation’s which provides an equine-assisted activity for the purpose of contributing positively to the cognitive, physical, emotional, and social well-being of individuals with special needs. This event took place at the Hotel Galleria Jeddah, Curio Collection by Hilton and it paid homage to the organisation’s achievements in empowering individuals with disabilities while also thanking sponsors for making their vision a reality. The Hotel Galleria Jeddah, Curio Collection by Hilton was delighted to support the cause as the Wesal AlKhair vision aligns with Hilton’s continuous efforts to toward the society.

Founded in 2021 by Latifa Momenah, who gained her Therapeutic Riding Instructor Certification in Texas, USA in 2014, Wesal AlKhair has quickly become a beacon of hope for many. The esteemed organisation provides horseback riding sessions which aim to foster transferable skills, empowering individuals with special needs in their daily lives. Furthermore, their team of passionate and experienced equine professionals seeks to create a serene environment and provide programs that cater to each rider’s individual needs. Since its establishment, Wesal AlKhair has served over 100 riders and trained more than 600 volunteers.

The dedication and hard work of everyone involved was palpable at the inaugural annual dinner, held on May 28th. Sponsored by The Curio Collection by Hilton, the event welcomed approximately 300 guests, including patrons, community leaders, program participants, their families, and volunteers. The evening began with a cordial welcome from Latifa Momenah, followed by speeches from various guests and program participants who shared their inspiring stories of transformation through equine program. Emotions ran high as experiences were shared creating a profound sense of community and acceptance.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support of The Hotel Galleria Jeddah,” said Latifa Momenah, Founder and CEO of Wesal AlKhair. “Their sponsorship has made a significant impact on our ability to serve and empower individuals with disabilities through horseback riding.”

Tulin Yilmaz, the General Manager of The Hotel Galleria Jeddah remarked, “At The Hotel Galleria Jeddah, we believe in the power of community and the importance of giving back. Sponsoring the Wesal AlKhair Annual Dinner aligns with our values and commitment to making a positive difference.”

Looking ahead, the foundation hopes to further expand its mission by becoming the first internationally certified therapeutic riding centre in the Middle East. With the help of their generous sponsors, Wesal AlKhair is also aiming to recruit 10 new passionate instructors to continue their amazing work serving and empowering individuals across the Kingdom.

As the night drew to a close, there was an among attendees. This spectacular night served not only as a celebration of Wesal AlKhair’s success story but also as a reminder of the importance of community. While Latifa Momenah and her team’s sheer devotion is evident in the lives of their participants, their pursuit would not be possible without the valued support of their sponsors such as The Hotel Galleria Jeddah, Curio Collection by Hilton.

-Ends-

About Curio Collection by Hilton

Curio Collection by Hilton is a global portfolio of 160 individually remarkable hotels hand-picked to immerse guests in one-of-a-kind moments in the world’s most sought-after destinations. Each hotel in the Curio Collection evokes a bespoke story through distinctive architecture and design, world-class food & beverage and curated experiences, while providing the benefits of Hilton and its award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors. Experience Curio Collection by Hilton by booking at curiocollection.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Curio Collection by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/curio, and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.