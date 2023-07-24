Calling all hospitality professionals – the Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International Middle East (HSMAI ME) is bringing back its high-impact ROC ME Commercial Strategy Conference for its sixth annual congregation. Held on November 28 and 29, 2023, at the Conrad Dubai Hotel, this exclusive event brings together the brightest minds in the Middle East hospitality industry to provide an unrivalled platform for knowledge sharing and network building.

Under the banner of Connect, Evolve and Lead, this year’s must-visit event will harness the knowledge and expertise of the region’s hospitality leaders while also shining a spotlight on the industry’s future frontrunners, inviting you to meet and mingle with the hoteliers of today and tomorrow in a dynamic and enlightening format.

Attendees at this year’s conference will have the chance to hear from the top industry thought-leaders, game-changers, motivational speakers, innovators and disruptors, who will take to the stage to host informative and inspirational talks.

Dedicated sessions will focus on collaboration and innovation, including how to ensure Marketing, Sales & Revenue Management relationships work hand-in-hand. Attendees will also discover the latest tools and metrics to help implement their strategies, and have the chance to measure their current strategies to ensure they align with global benchmarks and ever-evolving market trends.

Over the course of the two days, participants will have the opportunity broaden their network by engaging with exceptional leaders and hoteliers, HSMAI ROC Middle East’s Advisory Board members, General Managers, Marketers, Operations, Sales, and Revenue Management teams.

As the only Commercial Strategy Conference for the industry in the Middle East, the ROC ME Commercial Strategy Conference leads the way for education, insights, connections, and inspiration – with curated events created by hoteliers for hoteliers.

HSMAI Middle East is offering an early bird offer for the annual Commercial Strategy Conference between 1st June and 31 st August, with group bookings receiving one complimentary pass with access to both days. A new addition is the Day Pass, which grants access to the conference for a single day, enabling attendees to participate for a limited duration. HSMAI is also offering an exclusive discount for students, with an aim of encouraging young hospitality and travel students to join and learn about the latest industry trends.

Membership allows hospitality professionals to stay up to date with industry trends and provides them with a platform to connect with some of the region’s most influential thought leaders.

In announcing the return of the ROC Middle East Commercial Strategy Conference for 2023, Mona Faraj, Managing Director of HSMAI Middle East said, “Our annual conference is a crucial tool for industry professionals at all levels of seniority and areas of specialty, inviting them to come together to network, learn and grow in their fields.”

“From the popularity of last year’s conference and our regular events in the UAE and KSA, we have seen that the best ideas are generated and connections for life are cemented during in-person events,” said Mona. “Harnessing Dubai’s position as a regional hub and incubator for talent, innovation and collaboration, the ROC Middle East Commercial Strategy Conference brings together the industry’s greatest minds in one of the world’s most dynamic cities.”

An influential voice in the industry, HSMAI is a leader in identifying and communicating hospitality trends and forging strong and productive bonds between its members and industry partners continues to strengthen this network. Attendees in 2022 included a veritable who’s who of Middle East hotel brands, media and suppliers, from Visa to Forbes Middle East.

For more information on early bird registration please click here.

About HSMAI

Founded in the United States in 1927, HSMAI is an individual membership organization comprised of nearly 5,000 members from 35 countries and chapters worldwide. The Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) is committed to growing business for hotels and their partners, and is the industry’s leading advocate for intelligent, sustainable hotel revenue growth. The association provides hotel professionals & their partners with tools, insights, and expertise to fuel sales, inspire marketing, and optimize revenue. HSMAI operates regionally around the globe via regional boards of directors and staff. The organization is present in multiple regions: the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East .

