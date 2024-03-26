The Arabia CSR Network is delighted to announce its forthcoming 17th edition of the Arabia Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability Awards. This prestigious event is scheduled to take place on the 10th of October under the gracious patronage of H.H. Eng. Sheikh Salem bin Sultan bin Saqr Al-Qasimi, Chairman of Department of Civil Aviation, Ras Al Khaimah, Member of the Executive Council of the Government of Ras Al Khaimah.

Ms. Habiba Al-Mar’ashi, the esteemed leader of the Arabia CSR Network, underscored the award's remarkable success in inspiring public and private entities to embrace their role in the global social responsibility movement. Today, this movement stands not only as a global imperative but also as a vital metric for assessing a company's impact on community welfare and its alignment with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Since its inception, the awards have garnered an overwhelming response, attracting 1,585 registrations from over 1,340 institutions representing 14 Arab countries and spanning more than 44 sectors. The nomination period will officially draw to a close on 30th June 2024.

Ms. Al-Marashi emphasised the broad spectrum of participation from major companies and institutions across the region, spanning across distinct categories. These encompass public sector institutions; large, medium and small, as well as large, medium and small business enterprises, as well as sector specific categories such as energy, financial services, social enterprise, construction, hospitality, healthcare, automotive, partnerships and collaborations and the new added category; the academia which brings the total to 16 categories.

The overwhelming response for awards nominations underscores its esteemed status both locally and regionally, reinforcing its position as the preeminent platform for those dedicated to advancing corporate responsibility and credibility. Over the years, the award has set a benchmark for sustainability in the region, earning it the illustrious moniker of the "Green Oscars."

Ms. Al-Mar’ashi further highlighted that the Arab CSR Awards, launched in 2008, operates under the rigorous external audit of DNV, a globally renowned business assurance provider. The award's credibility and respect stem from its adherence to international frameworks and principles, including the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact, the Global Investors Alliance for Sustainable Development, the Global Reporting Initiative standards, the European Excellence Model for Quality Management, and the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.