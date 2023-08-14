Dubai, UAE: Global technology brand, HONOR, has announced its participation at the IFA 2023 taking place in Berlin on 1st of September. Under the theme Unfold Tomorrow, HONOR is set to introduce the highly anticipated HONOR Magic V2, alongside a lineup of groundbreaking devices. The event will also serve as a platform to showcase HONOR's latest state-of-the-art technologies.

HONOR will kick off the IFA Keynote event at 10:00am in Hall 21b by empowering the fashion industry and reshaping future life experiences. HONOR revealed its Save The Date poster which has a deeper meaning which is quite interesting, the formula refers to the concept of a superposition state and we believe tomorrow is a “superposition state”, a fusion that transcends today’s status quo and brings new possibilities. The left is a slate phone, and the right is foldable.

In addition, and as a part of showcasing the all-new HONOR Magic V2 slimmest design, Global tech influencer @JerryRigEverything released an assembling video of HONOR Magic V2 on his official YouTube channel, this is the first time for the internals of HONOR Magic V2 to get exposed globally.

In the video in this link, it was clear for audience to see more details inside this slimmest and lightest foldable, such as an improved hinge, dual thinnest silicon-carbon batteries. Youtuber Zack also directly compared HONOR Magic V2 to the competitor’s latest foldable, to further give the audience more visual comparison on how manufacturers created the latest foldable and its difference. For those who enjoy seeing the innards of things, or tech enthusiasts who want a deep dive into foldable, this story would be most certainly loved by them.

Anticipations are high for this year's IFA 2023 in Berlin, where HONOR is poised to create significant excitement with its latest foldable offering. It's evident that HONOR's journey in the foldable technology sector has evolved from innovation to a refined state of advancement, making their upcoming presentation highly interesting.

