Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Chaired by His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs, a high-level delegation from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2024, in Davos, Switzerland, from 15-19 January 2024, under the theme of “Rebuilding Trust”.

The Kingdom’s delegation includes Her Royal Highness Princess Reema bint Bandar AlSaud, Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the United States of America; His Excellency Dr. Majid A. Alkassabi, Minister of Commerce; His Excellency Adel A. Aljubeir, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Member of the Council of Ministers, and Envoy for Climate; His Excellency Khalid A. Al Falih, Minister of Investment; His Excellency Mohammed A. Aljadaan, Minister of Finance; His Excellency Abdullah A. Alswaha, Minister of Communications and Information Technology; His Excellency Bandar I. Alkhorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources; and His Excellency Faisal F. Alibrahim, Minister of Economy and Planning.

The 54th World Economic Forum Annual Meeting arrives at a time of multiple and mounting humanitarian, climate, social and economic challenges, as confidence in global institutions falls and global volatility rises.

During its participation in the Forum, the Saudi delegation will address these era-defining challenges by working with the international community to advance substantive global collaboration, drive economic resilience, build sustainable resource security, and harness human-centric innovation, while exploring the opportunities offered by emerging technologies and their impact on the policy and decision-making process.

The Saudi delegation will also highlight the social and economic progress made within the framework of Saudi Vision 2030, the process of transformation, diversification and development witnessed by the Kingdom in various fields, as well the multiple investment opportunities available across the nation’s thriving economy.

In light of the Kingdom’s increasing economic competitiveness, the Saudi delegation will share its experiences in enhancing the Kingdom's attractiveness as a destination for private and foreign investment.

The delegation will also review the best practices and solutions developed by the Kingdom to enhance the resilience of the economy and achieve financial sustainability, in line with its ambitions for economic diversification and sustainable growth, under Saudi Vision 2030.

The 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum will discuss ways to enhance cooperation between the public and private sectors with the aim of exploring future opportunities, reviewing solutions and developments within various economic and development sectors within the framework of international cooperation, and joint work between governments and various institutions. The Forum brings together representatives from more than 100 governments, major international organizations, and more than 1,000 major private sector players, in addition to representatives of civil society and academic institutions.

For more, watch: https://youtu.be/Cf90T28XyIU?si=uJyPkKyu1f9sCIee

Source: AETOSWire

Contacts:

Wooud Alquaied

walquaied@mep.gov.sa