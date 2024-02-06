Over 30,000 attendees are expected to visit the event, and more than 900 exhibiting companies will be featured

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice Chairman of Dubai Health has officially opened Medlab Middle East today. Taking place until 8 February at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Medlab Middle East is the region’s largest laboratory exhibition and congress and plays a vital role in advancing the field of laboratory medicine in the region and worldwide.

The 2024 edition will feature over 900 exhibiting companies from more than 40 countries, showcasing the latest laboratory innovations across eight product categories, which include Disposables and Consumer Goods, Emergency Medicine, Imaging and Diagnostics, Healthcare and General Services, IT, Laboratory, Medical Equipment and Devices and Pharma and Nutrition.

Commenting on the opening of the 23rd edition of Medlab Middle East, Tom Coleman, Senior Exhibition Director, Medlab Series, Informa Markets said: “Last year was a record-breaking year for Medlab Middle East, where AED1.9 billion of deals were secured. Following on from this success, we are expecting a 20% increase in visitor numbers this year, with an estimated 30,000 attendees, and we have some exciting new additions to the event which will elevate opportunities for knowledge-sharing and business-building even further.”

Underscoring Medlab Middle East’s commitment to innovation, a new NextGen Medicine Zone and Conference have been added to the exhibition this year in partnership with Bahrain-based EXPRESSMED Diagnostics and Research. The NextGen Medicine zone occupies 1,500 sqm of exhibition space and features over 100 exhibitors, while a new NextGen Medicine track has been added to the Medlab Middle East Congress.

Medlab Middle East Congress is the region’s only multi-disciplinary congress and provides 12 CME-accredited live in-person conferences led by more than 130 laboratory industry experts from around the world. Running throughout the four-day exhibition, conference tracks include NextGen Medicine, Laboratory Management, Lab Quality Management, Clinical Chemistry, Immunology, Haematology, Clinical Microbiology, Clinical Genomic Interpretation, Blood Transfusion Medicine, Histapathology, Future of Lab and Sustainability in the Lab.

On the opening morning of Medlab Middle East, growth strategy consulting firm Frost & Sullivan hosted a Think Tank on the ‘Strategic Investments and Growth Opportunities: Reshaping the Future of Laboratories and Diagnostics Industry in the Middle East’. Attended by representatives from Abbott, Randox, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Cleveland Clinic, the distinguished panel of healthcare leaders addressed industry topics including the key drivers and challenges for the laboratories and diagnostics sectors in the Middle East, and which technologies are expected to drive growth in the industry in the years ahead.

Elsewhere today, Dr Bernie Croal, President-Elect of The Royal College of Pathologists in the UK discussed ‘strategies to ensure that lab testing is focused and safe’ at the Laboratory Management Conference, while Dr Lubna AlZadjali, Consultant Hematopathologist from the Sultan Qaboos Comprehensive Cancer Centre in Muscat, spoke at the Haematology Conference on Haematology laboratory information systems.

Medlab Middle East takes place in Za’abeel Halls 1-7 at the Dubai World Trade Centre and will showcase global manufacturers and established laboratory suppliers. Brands showcased include Abbott, Beckman Coulter, Purelab and the Gulf Scientific Corporation.

About Medlab Middle East

As the MENA region's most prominent medical laboratory exhibition and congress, Medlab Middle East plays a crucial role in developing the value of laboratory medicine in reshaping the future of diagnostics by providing a platform for laboratory industry leaders, including manufacturers, dealers and distributors, to share best practice, showcase innovations, collaborate and network.

Medlab Middle East stems from 15 years of growth alongside the MENA region's largest healthcare event, Arab Health. Now in its 23rd year, this annual medical laboratory meeting brings together exhibitors and attendees from over 180 countries.

Medlab Middle East will take place from 5 – 8 February 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, UAE. A digital event will occur from 22 January – 22 February 2024.

