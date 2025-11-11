Dubai, UAE: Hedge & Sachs group, a leading asset management and financial advisory powerhouse, successfully hosted CONNECT 2.1, its first stakeholder engagement event following the recent milestone of obtaining its Securities & Commodities Authority (SCA) license. Held at the Johara Ballroom, Madinat Jumeirah, the full-day event brought together employees, clients, and key stakeholders to exchange ideas, discuss upcoming projects, expansion plans and outline the firm’s next chapter of growth and digital transformation.

The event formally marked the launch of SCA operations and introduced SPAR (Smart Portfolio for Accelerated Returns), Hedge & Sachs’ proprietary investment interface developed to support portfolio management and client engagement through a more transparent and technology-driven platform. The event opened with a keynote address highlighting the firm’s growth journey and expansion from the UAE to Luxembourg, the Cayman Islands, Kuwait, and India. With the SCA authorization secured, Hedge & Sachs group is advancing its expansion into key international markets, including the US and UK, through affiliated regulated entities and in compliance with all applicable jurisdictional approvals, further enhancing its global presence. Speakers emphasized how regulatory oversight will enable the organization to broaden its capabilities while serving both individual and institutional clients more effectively.

During the event, the Hedge & Sachs team provided an overview of several key strategic initiatives, including ARMAS, the firm’s inaugural real-estate development in partnership with Zenith Developers, and ARMAS Prive, an exclusive residential apartment project. These initiatives were discussed in the context of the company’s broader strategic vision, illustrating its commitment to diversifying its business portfolio and exploring complementary sectors that support long-term growth and value creation.

Among the key highlights was the announcement of a partnership with Valura.ai, Hedge & Sachs’ knowledge partner, combining financial expertise with AI-driven intelligence. The company is leveraging artificial intelligence and data analytics to support research, portfolio analysis, and market insights, helping clients make more informed investment decisions.

Attendees also explored four dedicated showcase booths featuring ARMAS, Alpha Mortgage, The Finance 360, and Valura.ai, giving an opportunity for the investors and stakeholders gaining firsthand insights into the firm’s diverse portfolio and technology-enabled investment ecosystem.

Speaking about the milestones, Shivansh Rachit, Founder and Chairman at Hedge & Sachs Financial Consultations, said: “CONNECT 2.1 marks a defining moment in our journey as Hedge & Sachs transitions into a new phase of regulated growth and global expansion.

With the SCA license, we are strengthening our governance framework while embracing innovation through platforms like SPAR and our AI-driven partnerships. Our goal is to make investing more transparent, accessible, and intelligent, empowering our clients to make smarter decisions and build sustainable value for the future. He noted that Hedge & Sachs remains deeply committed to disciplined research, rigorous risk management, and sustainable performance.

CONNECT 2.1 was designed as an intimate business-focused gathering, enabling participants to closely engage with the organization’s products, services, and strategic direction. The event reinforced Hedge & Sachs’s broader mission of empowering clients with innovative, tailored financial and advisory solutions while strengthening its role as a long-term partner in the UAE’s investment ecosystem.

As Hedge & Sachs builds on its recent regulatory approval, the firm is set to expand its market-aligned offerings, further integrate advanced technologies, and explore new opportunities across both public and private markets. The successful conclusion of CONNECT 2.1 underscores Hedge & Sachs’ commitment to delivering research-driven, client-focused, and innovative financial solutions, reinforcing its role as a trusted long-term partner in the UAE’s investment ecosystem.

About Hedge & Sachs:

Founded in 2021, Hedge & Sachs Financial Consultations, is an SCA-regulated investment and asset-management platform headquartered in Dubai, UAE. The firm provides personalized financial advisory services and comprehensive asset-management solutions designed to help clients achieve secure, efficient, and sustainable investments. H&S also operates across multiple jurisdictions, including Luxembourg and the Cayman Islands, delivering advisory and analytical solutions through international fund structures.

H&S group provides a broad suite of services including Asset Management, Financial Consultancy, and Investment Consultancy, catering to individuals, family offices, and institutional investors. Guided by a commitment to integrity, transparency, and client-centric excellence, Hedge & Sachs continues to empower investors with strategies that balance growth, innovation, and risk management in an evolving global market.

SCA disclaimer - SPAR is a digital interface designed for analytical and informational purposes. Investment decisions remain subject to independent client discretion and are not publicly offered through this platform.

Please Note - Hedge & Sachs Financial Consultations LLC is licensed and regulated by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority under Category 5 (Financial Consultation & Financial Analysis). The information contained herein is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities or financial instruments. Investment decisions should be made based on independent advice and individual risk assessment.

For more details - https://hedgeandsachs.com/