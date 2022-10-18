Manama: Mentorship Forum Middle East today announced a high-level meeting with the Higher Education Council (HEC) headed by its Secretary General and Deputy Chairperson it its Board of Trustees, HE Dr. Shaikha Rana bint Isa bin Duaij Al Khalifa. Held at the Benefit Company headquarters, taking part were with the presidents and representatives of higher education institutions (HEI) in the Kingdom of Bahrain to discuss and support participation in the Mentorship Forum Middle East’s third upcoming edition.

Taking place on 6 December 2022 as a hybrid event at The Diplomat Radisson Blu Hotel, the Forum is being held this year under the patronage of HH Sh. Hessa Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, Member of the Supreme Council for Women and Chairperson of INJAZ Bahrain. The Forum is organized by FinMark Communications and is supported by Lead Partner National Bank of Bahrain (NBB).

At the meeting, HE, the Secretary General of HEC, emphasized the importance of cooperation and partnership between the HEI and the private sector, to reinforce professional mentorship programmes and link them to education and training policies and the needs of labour market, which would help elevate local HEI to a higher level and increase their regional and international competitiveness.

She went on to call the presidents of HEI to join forces with the associated entities to provide appropriate mentoring and counseling for students during their undergraduate studies, thus contributing to the refining of their personality and the development of their scientific and professional competences as well as increasing their chances of getting jobs that match their higher qualifications.

Commenting, Ms. Zahraa Taher, Managing Director of FinMark Communications, the Forum’s founder and organizer, said "We are delighted that HEI is participating in the upcoming Forum, where they will benefit from networking opportunities with experts and business sectors attending the Forum, and explore how they can collaborate and support their professional mentoring programmes."

“As the importance of mentorship has increased more than ever as a result of the significant changes in the business environment and the new reality imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, participating in the Forum will help mentorship professionals in HEI to develop the necessary knowledge and tools to enable them to design and manage their programs more effectively and efficiently.”, she added.

In its third edition, the MFME will focus on the role of mentorship in supporting and accelerating the career progression of young professionals and the sustainable growth of organizations, in addition to helping them more effectively meet their talent development objectives by leveraging the power of mentorship.

The Forum will feature high-profile international and regional speakers. It will consist of a series of keynote speeches, panel discussions, and workshops to promote the exchange of expertise and knowledge that participants can pass on and provide to their organizations to adopt or formalize mentorship.

Supporting the Forum is National Bank of Bahrain as Lead Partner.

To learn more about how to sponsor or take part, please contact FinMark Communications on +973 17749759 or info@mentorshipme.com, or website www.mentorshipme.com.

-Ends-

About Mentorship Forum Middle East

The “Mentorship Forum Middle East”, now in its third year, is a first of its kind event in the GCC focusing on the central role that mentorship can play in accelerating the development of human capital across the region. The event, which was founded in 2019 by FinMark Communications, has been supported by a blue chip roster of corporates from the GCC and international markets.

For further information please contact:

Zahraa Taher

Managing Director

FinMark Communications

Email: ztaher@finmarkcoms.com