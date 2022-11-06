HealthPlus Diabetes & Endocrinology Center witnesses upward trend of diabetes cases in younger patients, compared to last four years

Conference chair urged specialist teams including endocrinologists, diabetologists and primary care physicians to work together and find innovative solutions to treat patients better

H.E. Alexander Schonfelder, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the UAE attended the 7th Annual HealthPlus “Diabetes for Primary Care” Conference

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Experts in the field of diabetes converged in Abu Dhabi for the 7th annual “Diabetes for Primary Care” conference, hosted by HealthPlus Diabetes & Endocrinology Center, a Mubadala Health partner, on Saturday, November 5, 2022.

The one-day conference, under the theme, “At the Heart of Diabetes”, was launched by H.E. Alexander Schonfelder, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the UAE and Dr. Mohammed Al-Khatib, Conference Chairman, and Medical Director Consultant, Internal Medicine, Endocrinology & Diabetology, HealthPlus Diabetes & Endocrinology Center, Abu Dhabi.

H.E. Alexander Schonfelder, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the UAE, said: “It’s a pleasure to be here today to open the discussion on global trends in diabetes and related technologies. The UAE has shown tremendous progress in the healthcare sector over the last decade. As the cooperation between Germany and the UAE continues to grow, it is proof of the strong relationship our two countries hold.”

Emphasizing the need to tackle the alarming rise of the chronic disease, the conference attendees, made up of local, regional and global diabetes experts, engaged in a series of sessions. These sessions were designed to guide the medical community to drive awareness and education to tackle some of the contributing factors accelerating the prevalence of diabetes across the UAE and the wider region.

Dr. Mohammed Al-Khatib, Conference Chairman, and Medical Director Consultant, Internal Medicine, Endocrinology & Diabetology, HealthPlus Diabetes & Endocrinology Center, Abu Dhabi, said:

“As we’re seeing an upward global trend in the prevalence of diabetes, and with the region prone to these lifestyle diseases, the conference could not have come at a more critical time. The HealthPlus “Diabetes for Primary Care” conference aimed to shed light on the latest guidelines, research and technologies in the field of diabetes. It also served as a platform to help the healthcare community understand the impact the pandemic has had on people’s lifestyles and on their health; particularly as, we’ve seen a rise in younger diabetic patients diagnosed, something that we’ve not seen to this scale before. As we continue to tackle one of the most pressing issues in this field, it is essential for the medical community to urge people to focus on their health.”

The conference agenda covered pressing issues from the field of diabetes including obesity and metabolics, remission, vision management, burden and risks associated with bariatrics and addressing dyslipidemia, one of the major cardiovascular side-effects of diabetes. The conference also discussed the role nutrition plays in managing diabetes in its early stages, the latest guidelines and technologies in managing the disease, as well as areas of research that can help discover the future outlook of this chronic disease.

Speaking on type 2 diabetes post bariatric – remission, burden and risks, Dr. Hazem Al Momani, Head of Surgery and General Surgery Consultant at Danat Al Emarat Hospital, Abu Dhabi, UAE, said: “Diabetes and obesity is becoming a disease of the young. We know that with early onset obesity, the likelihood of developing diabetes increases at a younger age. This tells us that the health and sustainability of our society is dependent on us investing in the young.”

Professor Dominik Bergis, Medical Director, Diamedicum Wuerzburg, Germany said: “Today’s event is important to show what’s possible in the management and treatment of diabetes. This includes discussing the latest technologies and something we’ve always dreamed of in diabetology call a “closed loop”; which we’re now starting to implement into patient’s daily practices to help them improve their diabetes control and management.”

About HealthPlus Diabetes & Endocrinology

Part of HealthPlus Network of Specialty Centers, the HealthPlus Diabetes & Endocrinology Center, a Mubadala Health partner, has established itself as a Center of Excellence in Diabetes Care through its multi-disciplinary approach to diabetes management and treatment. With a focus on patient care, clinical outcomes, education and training, HealthPlus Diabetes & Endocrinology Center philosophy is at the forefront of the latest medical advances, providing the best available evidence-based diabetes and endocrine treatments consistently and effectively to its patients. The center’s specialties include Diabetology, Endocrinology, Ophthalmology, Cardiology, Internal Medicine, Podiatry, Psychiatry, Nutrition, Special Infusion Therapy and more.

About Mubadala Health

Mubadala Health is the integrated healthcare network of Mubadala Investment Company. Established in 2021, Mubadala Health operates, manages, and develops a portfolio of healthcare assets including: Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Healthpoint, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre (ICLDC), Amana Healthcare, National Reference Laboratory (NRL), Capital Health Screening Centre (CHSC), Abu Dhabi Telemedicine Centre (ADTC), Danat Al Emarat, HealthPlus Diabetes & Endocrinology Center, HealthPlus Family Clinics, HealthPlus Fertility, HealthPlus Women’s Health Center and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi. With a vision to transform the regional healthcare landscape, Mubadala Health sets a new benchmark for the UAE and regional healthcare industry through its state-of-the-art facilities and world-class caregivers who strive to put patients first across its continuum of care. Innovation, research, and education are the foundational pillars of Mubadala Health, supporting the further development of a sustainable healthcare sector in line with the vision of Abu Dhabi and the region.

Mubadala Health is on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn with the handle: @mubadalahealth.

