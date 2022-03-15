15/03/2022

Prime Minister of Haiti and 13 ministers from Latin American and Caribbean region confirmed to attend upcoming forum, which is organised by Dubai Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai.

800 delegates from 50 countries to attend fourth edition of GBF LATAM, including over 45 speakers joining 25 interactive sessions.

Dubai, UAE – Two presidents, one prime minister, and 13 ministers from Latin America and the Caribbean region have been confirmed to participate in the fourth edition Global Business Forum Latin America, which takes place March 23rd-24th, 2022 at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Among the dignitaries who will be addressing the two-day forum are: H.E. Jair Messias Bolsonaro President of Brazil; H.E. Iván Duque Márquez, President of Colombia; H.E. Ariel Henry Prime Minister of Haiti; and H.E. Dr. Thani Ahmad Al

Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade (UAE)

H.E. Daryll Matthew Minister of Education, Science and Technology; Antigua and Barbuda; H.E. Rodolfo Solano Quirós Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship (Costa Rica); H.E. Miguel Ceara Minister of Economy, Planning, and Development (Dominican Republic); H.E. Laureano Ortega Presidential Advisor for Investments, Trade and International Cooperation (Nicaragua); H.E. Mohammed Lashtar, Minister and Advisor and Commissioner to the President of Republic of Nicaragua to Africa, Middle East and the Arabic Countries (Nicaragua); and H.E. Luis Alberto Castiglioni Minister of Industry and Commerce (Paraguay), have also been confirmed to join the forum.

In addition, Marcos Troyjo President, New Development Bank; H.E. Lorena Konanz, Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade (Ecuador); H.E. Michel Temer, Former President of Brazil; H.E. Gustavo Morais Nunes Mayor of Ipatinga (Brazil); H.E. Ramiro Samaniego, Deputy Minister of Industry (Paraguay) H.E. Estafania Laterza, Vice Minister of Investment and Export Promotion (Paraguay); Déborah Rivas Saavedra Deputy Minister, Ministry of Foreign Trade and Investment (Cuba); H.E. Mauricio Claver-Carone President, Inter American Development Bank; and H.E. Martha Delgado, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs for Multilateral and Economic Affairs (Mexico), will be sharing their perspectives and insights during the event.

Other high-level speakers representing the UAE are: H.E. Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chambers; H.E. Hamad Buamim, President & CEO of Dubai Chambers, H.E. Sultan Bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World; and Fahad Al Gergawi, CEO of Dubai Investment Development Agency.

Organised by Dubai Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai and under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the two-day forum held under the theme Towards a Resilient Future, examines synergies between the UAE and the Latin America and Caribbean region and explores new avenues of cooperation.

Interactive sessions and discussions are structured around the event’s three pillars: Reform, Empower and Grow, which are designed to tackle timely issues such regional trade integration, tax reforms and new policies to drive foreign investment and trade, digital economy tends and bilateral business opportunities that can drive sustainable growth in the post-Covid era and beyond.

