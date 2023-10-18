Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), welcomed HE Tracy Reynolds, Consul General of Canada to Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Al Tayer received the Canadian Consul at DEWA’s stand at GITEX Global, which is being held at the Dubai Trade Centre until 20 October 2023. The meeting was attended by Marwan Bin Haidar, Executive Vice President of Innovation and the Future at DEWA; Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence; and Dr. Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of Business Support and Human Resources, along with several officials from DEWA and Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA.

During the meeting, Al Tayer emphasised DEWA’s keenness to consolidate cooperation and exchange expertise with Canadian companies specialised in renewable energy, water, sustainability, innovation, and smart transformation. Al Tayer highlighted DEWA’s technological projects that use the latest disruptive technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, including AI, the Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, and others. These support Dubai’s progress into the future, by reshaping the traditional concepts of work mechanisms to suit the rapid global developments and enhance Dubai’s position as an incubator for creativity and a beacon of innovation.

Meetings

Al Tayer toured a number of stands of international technology companies participating in GITEX Global and met with officials from these companies. He emphasised that the scale of participation in the most prominent technological exhibition worldwide underlines Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for anticipating and shaping the future. GITEX Global also sheds light on the most remarkable achievements of local and federal organisations in the UAE in digital transformation.

Al Tayer visited Microsoft stand, where he met with Naim Yazbeck, General Manager of Microsoft UAE. They discussed ways to enhance the strategic partnership between DEWA and Microsoft. At the stand, he also met Vineet Sinha, Vice President of OpenBlue Products at Johnson Controls global company specialising in smart and sustainable buildings. He was briefed about the latest technologies provided by the company.

Al Tayer also visited Dell Technologies stand and met Walid Yehia, General Manager – UAE. They discussed enhancing cooperation between DEWA and Dell. Al Tayer was briefed on the latest technologies and smart solutions provided by Dell, particularly in the energy sector, green infrastructure, and smart grids.

Al Tayer visited the Oracle stand and met Nick Redshaw, Senior Vice President – Cloud Technology for Middle East and Africa. They discussed the latest technological developments and smart solutions provided by Oracle and ways to enhance cooperation with DEWA.

Al Tayer also visited Amazon Web Services stand and was briefed by Iman Alomrani, Chief Digital Advisor for UAE Public Sector, about the cloud services that the company provides to keep pace with the requirements of the digital future and accelerate growth and innovation.

Al Tayer visited ‘Software AG’ stand where he met with Philippe La Fornara, President - Europe, Middle East and Africa. The two sides discussed the latest smart services provided by the company.

DEWA’s stand number H17-A10 at Sheikh Saeed Hall at Dubai World Trade Centre highlights its key innovative digital services, programmes, and initiatives, as well as the projects and solutions of Digital DEWA.

