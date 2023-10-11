Dubai - His Excellency Dr. Hassan Al-Muhairi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Curriculum Sector at the Ministry of Education in the UAE, yesterday opened the Dubai edition of Najah, the biggest annual international education fair in the UAE. This year’s event has attracted thousands of school and college students seeking the latest opportunities in higher education.

Commenting on the event, His Excellency Al Muhairi underscored the Ministry's unwavering commitment to offering students the finest educational avenues. He emphasized the Ministry's dedication to enlightening students about the promising prospects in the evolving education and learning landscape. Furthermore, he expressed the Ministry's determination to facilitate students' pursuit of higher education by enabling them to access the most prestigious educational institutions domestically and internationally.

The event, which is free to enter, features 80+ universities participating from more than 15 countries. Participating universities include Iowa State University, St Cloud State University, University of Waterloo, University of Guelph, The University of New Brunswick, University of Debrecen, University of Leicester, University of Sharjah, American University of Sharjah, Zayed University, UAE University and Higher Colleges of Technology, to name a few.

The three-day fair features more than 30 seminars and live Q&As with esteemed higher education experts. At the ‘Success Hub’ space, these sessions aim to enlighten students on emerging and fascinating new disciplines and established fields that offer promising career prospects. Similarly, the School Counsellors’ Forum is an invaluable event that provides school counsellors with the unique chance to foster lasting relationships with fellow educators.

Another key attraction for students and parents is the host of scholarship, and financial aid opportunities showcased at Najah, along with expert guidance on making successful applications that appeal to admission committees. Najah hasn’t neglected the fun side of things and has popular draws such as the Middle East Film & Comic Con stall.

In the words of Dima Al Sadi, Event Portfolio Manager at Informa, the organiser of the event, “The reason Najah has been a consistent success – as demonstrated by the steadily growing footfall each year – is that it’s the most comprehensive event of its kind, covering every aspect of higher education from entry requirements to scholarships to job placements. There’s so much on offer here for students, parents and teachers, with many leading universities and educational entities participating from the UAE and abroad.”

The Dubai edition of Najah will be followed closely by Najah Abu Dhabi, taking place from 29-31 October at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). If, for any reason, you are unable to attend the Dubai event, you are aware of the place you should go to find the top international and local universities and programs to consider for your applications.

Contact:

Bassam Al Fakih

hello@yondandbeyond.com