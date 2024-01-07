Experts discussed hydrogen research, regulation, technology, and production

Doha: Hamad Bin Khalifa University’s (HBKU) College of Science and Engineering (CSE) hosted the 14th International Conference on Hydrogen Production (ICH2P-2023) from December 19 to 21, 2023, at Minaretein, Education City.

His Excellency the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Sheikh Dr. Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali Al-Thani, attended the conference, which was held in the GCC region for the first time.

His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Bin Saleh Al-Sada, Former Minister of Energy and Industry in Qatar, Chairman of the Joint Advisory Board of Texas A&M University at Qatar, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Doha University of Science and Technology, inaugurated the event and delivered the opening remarks. Key members of HBKU, including Dr. Ala Al-Fuqaha, Associate Provost, and Dr. Mounir Hamdi, Dean, CSE, also gave speeches.

Co-chaired by Dr. Yusuf Bicer, Associate Professor, CSE, and Dr. Tareq Al-Ansari, Acting Director, QEERI, and Associate Professor, CSE, ICH2P-2023 convened with over 275 academics, industry professionals and stakeholders in the hydrogen field to exchange insights from their research and discuss prominent issues in the sector. Through plenary sessions, keynote talks, industry sessions and parallel scientific sessions, they addressed various topics including Conventional and Renewable Hydrogen Technologies, Hydrogen Economy, Hydrogen Infrastructure, and Policy and Regulatory Frameworks for Hydrogen.

Commenting on the importance of hosting the conference, Dr. Bicer said: “ICH2P is the leading conference in hydrogen research, and hosting in Qatar gave us a unique opportunity to tap directly into an international knowledge exchange and showcase our work to an international audience. Hydrogen’s importance for Qatar is becoming more evident as the transition to low-emission technologies is accelerating. Hydrogen and its carriers - chemicals used to help transport the gas - can become a part of Qatar’s energy export portfolio, and can be utilized in Qatar’s steel, aluminum, fertilizer, transportation and power sectors.”

“CSE’s diverse faculty work collectively, pursuing high-impact research in areas exceedingly critical for national and global progression, and events like this further the quality of our work and professional development,” he added.

The event itinerary also gave participants the opportunity to network and engage with Qatar-based researchers and experience local culture, featuring a welcome reception and gala dinner as well as tours of university facilities and cultural sites around Doha. In parallel to the conference, the organizers conducted a full-day hydrogen energy course and handed out certificates to participants.

The State of Qatar’s Ministry of Transport, the International Association for Hydrogen Energy, The National Hydrogen Association of Turkey, Yildiz Technical University, and Ontario Tech University collaborated with CSE and helped guide the development of the event’s agenda. Qatar General Electricity & Water Corporation(Kahramaa) served as Strategic Partner; Lloyd’s Register joined as Platinum Sponsor; and Al Abdulghani Motors participated as Silver Sponsor.

HBKU’s CSE is internationally recognized for its pursuit of high-impact research that addresses the societal and economic needs of Qatar and the world. Its programs involve collaboration with HBKU’s prestigious research institutes, utilizing the skills of expert scientists, and with external world-renowned academics and industrial partners strengthening the link between education and maximizing students’ employability.

