In line with its vision to maintain high benchmarks of quality, culture, and work approach to transform the education system into a smart, flexible and proactive learning, Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) organised a panel discussion titled ‘Quality Conscience in the era of Industry 4.0’ in conjunction with World Quality Week on November 9, 2022. The panel reflects the university’s commitment to raising awareness on the significance of quality learning, considering HBMSU as the ‘House of Quality’ and the belief in quality to shape the future of learning.

The panel discussion witnessed the participation of several experts, academics, and those interested in the field of quality, including Dr. Maryam Al Sarkal, Director at The General Secretariat Of The Executive Council, Government of Dubai; Prof. Ebrahim Soltani, Professor of Quality Management at HBMSU; Khalifa Al Hebsi, Ph.D. learner at HBMSU and Head of Government Performance Strategy at the Prime Minister's Office; Dr. Al Ounoud Muhammad Al Marzouqi, Visiting Assistant Professor at College of Health Sciences, University of Sharjah; Dr. Sarah Al-Marzooqi, Director of Programs and Special Projects at Sharjah Book Authority; and Dr. Ahmed Al-Nakeeb, Assistant Professor, School of Business and Quality Management, at HBMSU.

Dr. Fahad Al Saadi, Vice Chancellor for University Advancement at HBMSU, highlighted that quality is a key pillar of the work systems of institutions, and bears significance in rehabilitation and human development, along with creating future leaders in the academic, educational, research and scientific sectors. He further stated that quality is a main criterion for evaluation of performance of individuals and institutions. It helps in measuring efficiency of programs and strategies required to achieve targets. He shed light on the rapid developments that have contributed to the expansion of quality concept covering various enabling tools, success factors, and elements of strategic and forward-looking planning.

Dr Al-Saadi added: “HBMSU has been at the forefront of deploying the latest technological innovations and methodologies to improve quality of the learning system and academic environment. The university aims at developing learning experiences and enhancing quality and excellence in smart learning. It is further committed to providing a platform to improve access to quality education and training for learners and scholars from all the segments of society.”

The panel discussion, held at HBMSU, coincides with the World Quality Week and marks the value of quality and HBMSU’s commitment to sharing its knowledge and expertise in setting high standards and quality in the education system by leveraging technology and innovation and graduating new generation of young entrepreneurs who maintain quality concept in various aspects of their businesses. HBMSU is dedicated to raise the quality culture in the Arab world, as well as internationally, with its leading expertise in quality management and organizational excellence, though which it has been defined as ‘House of Quality’ and the leading institution to deploy AI and smart solutions to enhance learning experiences, along with improving quality and organizational efficiency to ensure fulfilment of future requirements.

Prof. Nabil Baydoun, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, HBMSU, said: “We have prioritised enhancement of quality standards and management systems in various aspects of academics for learners. We aim at providing an integrated learning environment, which is backed by latest technological solutions that meet learner aspirations and participants of our education programs. keeping quality as a priority reflects its role of frameworks and standards in achieving quality developments in the learning system, along with enabling academic institutions to offer new and enhanced educational content that are par with the rapid developments and the transforming needs of work environments in the era of the 4th industrial revolution.”

As part of the engagement of HBMSU in the World Quality Week, the university offers comprehensive training programs, in keeping with its commitment to maintaining and improving the quality of the education system. The key programs include the ‘ISO 9001:2015 Foundation,’ which begins on November 9, 2022, developed specifically for managers, supervisors, or individuals who want to understand and evaluate the value of quality management for their organizations. By the end of the course, participants will know the importance of quality management systems, the purpose, content, and relationships of ISO 9000, ISO 9001, and ISO 9004, among other key topics. Learners will also be awarded a CQI and IRCA Certified Training Accredited certificate.

The second program is ‘QMS Internal Quality Auditor (IQA)’ designed particularly for individuals seeking an understanding of ISO 9001 and related QMS standards, in addition to those who wish to expand on their existing quality management systems and internal auditing experience. By completing the course, participants will know the purpose of management systems standards and the scope of ISO 9001:2015, the roles and responsibilities of auditors and audits in accordance with ISO 19011:2018, along with other major topics. The program is held on November 10 and 11, 2022, and learners will receive a certificate that has been approved by CQI and IRQA, the industry benchmark for Management System Auditor Training.

The third course, titled ‘Quality Auditor/ Lead Auditor (QALA),’ is developed for learners who want to evaluate Quality Management Systems against ISO 9001 requirements and learn the mechanisms for preparing and executing third-party/certification audits. Participants will gain knowledge of the fundamental definitions needed to interpret and audit ISO 9001:2015 requirements, as well as the roles and responsibilities of an auditor and lead auditor, during the course, which is held from November 14 to November 18, 2022. Additionally, learners will be awarded the industry-recognized certificate for Management System Auditor Training, that has been approved by CQI and IRQA.

Additionally, the discussion focussed on how individuals and companies can benefit from academic curricula to achieve goals of quality management and meeting its needs, especially in the era of emerging technologies in the 4th Industrial Revolution. It further shed light on the significance of individuals and institutions to take the right actions and make right choices based on the concepts of professional conscience and self-monitoring, which is governed by the principle of ‘Quality Conscience’.

HBMSU was the first university to launch Bachelor of Business and Quality Management, the Master of Science in Organizational Excellence, and PhD in Quality Management. Additionally, HBMSU is the first university in the MENA region to be recognized for complying with ISO 22301 standards, including the establishment of the ‘Middle East Quality Association’.

