3rd -4th June at Sofitel Dubai Downtown, United Arab Emirates

Dubai, UAE: As part of the GIS mission and its continuous plan for Medical Education, GIS is conducting a Continuous Medical Educational program- CME Program for Interventional Cardiologist, Cardiac Surgeons, Nurses & tech-nurses from all over the region.

President Fawaz Almutairi, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist King Abdulaziz Cardiac Center National Guard Hospital, Riyadh says: “GIS Valves Program that’s happening from 3-4 June in Sofitel Dubai downtown presenting the recent updates on the Intervention Cardiology by sharing the International and the Gulf experience. During the meeting participants will be exposed to the integration of advanced technologies in the Structural Heart Diseases which will be demonstrated and discussed during the program and through an open discussion.

The two-day hybrid event will also have live streamed cases from Prince Sultan Cardiac Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and Chest Diseases Hospital, Kuwait to aid the spread of information between GCC healthcare professionals”.

This course has been formulated from leading experts and founders of GIS - Dr. Altayyeb Yousef (Kuwait) Interventional Cardiologist and Structural Heart & Valve Specialist Interventional Dabbous Cardiac Centre Hatim Al Lawati Oman; Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiology & Structural Heart Disease at Sultan Qaboos University and Husam Noor Bahrain; Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Director of The Cardiac Cath Laboratories Mohamed Bin Khalifa Cardiac Centre Bahrain.

Attendees will be welcomed by the GIS Board which forms part of the Gulf Heart Association, including President Fawaz Almutairi, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist National Guard Hospital Riyadh; Vice President Abdullah Shehab Professor of Cardiology in UAE; General Secretary Mousa Akbar Consultant interventional Cardiologist and Head of Cardiology Unit Al Sabah Hospital Kuwait and Treasurer Khalid Bin Thani Cardiovascular Medicine and Interventional Cardiology Salmaniya Medical Complex Bahrain and a number of intervention doctors gathered from the GCC area from Bahrain, Kuwait, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia. The team looks forward to the participation of national and regional cardiac interventionalists to recognize their responsibility towards their patients, fellow physicians and the health care sector as a whole, GIS Society and conference are managed by ICOM Events management as

Core PCO.

Since the establishment of the Gulf intervention society in 2018, the GIS activities has seen attendance and participation increase by 70% year on year.

Vice President, Abdullah Shehab, Professor of Cardiology, says: “The growing interest in our Society is a testament to the vital need for this kind of event within our industry that’s why as part of the running activities of GIS an educational program happened last March GIS – Complications & Complex Cases Show, presenting the Challenging Cases on the Intervention Cardiology by sharing the International and the Gulf experience. During the meeting participants were exposed to the integration of advanced technologies which was demonstrated and discussed during the cases show and discussions by our experts regionally and internationally during March 2022.

Treasure Khalid Bin Thani, Cardiovascular Medicine and Interventional Cardiology says: We have seen an increase in the participation of fellow specialists and health care workers from both the Middle East and the Far East, continuing to achieve our aim to lead by example across the Gulf and Middle East interventionist community. This year in our annual conference that’s happening from 3rd-5th of November at Intercontinental Festival City, Dubai, we will see a combination of live speakers sharing cutting edge news alongside live streams to ensure we reach a wide network. We want to empower our fellow physicians to share responsibility for our patients, each other, and the health care sector as a whole”.

For more information about the annual Conference please visit gisonline.org

The annual event has three main aims:

To educate health care professionals on new guidelines and recent trials in the field of interventional cardiology

To provide an interactive platform for networking between physicians across the GCC and internationally

To share cutting edge insights and news related to industrial partners to successfully develop a vision of cooperation between regional and international bodies in the field of Cardiovascular Intervention.

General Secretary Mousa Akbar, Consultant interventional Cardiologist and Head of Cardiology Unit Al Sabah Hospital, Kuwait says, “In line with the GIS mission, the conference recognizes its responsibility to promote the highest possible educational levels, research tools, community interactions and ethical behavior by its members, and will feature updates on all new guidelines and recent trials in the field of cardiology Intervention amongst attendees with opportunities to network and share experiences with locally based and international experts in the field.”

Also, the society has worked during the past years to create an educational platform rich with updated resources that can help physicians & health professionals in their educational track.

GIS Society and conference are managed by ICOM as Core PCO.

-Ends-

About Gulf Intervention Society Conference (GIS):

GIS 2022 Conference, the leading intervention conference in the Gulf. The Gulf Intervention Society was established at a time when the success of Gulf interventionists has been growing regionally and globally. the main aim of its composition was to gather efforts and opinions towards nominal goals that serve us as public, states and health care professionals for scientific, research and societal compatibility. GIS’s mission is to lead the Gulf interventional cardiovascular community through education, research, and quality patient care. To fulfill that mission, GIS recognizes its responsibility to promote the highest possible educational levels, research tools, community interactions and ethical behavior by its members. The group, which is part of the Gulf Heart Association, met to encourage national and regional interventionists to join the society and welcome their addition and participation, as well as developing a vision of cooperation between regional and international bodies in the field of Cardiovascular Intervention. GIS founders and coming members must recognize their responsibility towards patients, to society, to other physicians, and to other health professionals.

For more information and to stay up-to-date on latest news announcements, please visit: https://gisonline.org/

For media enquiries, please contact:

Faten Abdulla

FAC Consultancy

E-mail: faten@fac.ae