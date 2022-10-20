Sharjah: The first edition of the Gulf Coatings Show 2022, hosted by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry from 17 to 19 October, was wrapped up on Wednesday. The event saw a remarkable turnout as international visitors, businessmen, traders, manufacturers and suppliers flocked to the venue to have a closer look at the painting products as well as the latest coating innovations, equipment and technologies, exhibited by major international companies. The latest global developments in the manufacture of petrochemicals and raw materials were also showcased.

The event, organized by NürembergMess, is an important platform to promote the paints and raw material products market in light of the major sales and quality business deals that the show witnessed. The event also included three days of conferences and lectures by a host of experts and specialists from many countries that tackled topics and issues with relevance to technology and sustainability in paints, coatings and building chemicals industry, as well as the state-of-the-art solutions in treating the different types of surfaces and the cutting-edge techniques of the fourth industrial revolution and artificial intelligence utilized in coatings production lines.

H.E. Saif Mohamed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, stressed that the Gulf Coatings Show, which comes as an extension to the series of specialized economic events organized and hosted by the Expo Centre Sharjah, succeeded in promoting the coatings and paints industry sales, and constituted a key chance for the international stakeholders to discover the huge and promising investment opportunities in this sector, not to mention the chances laid before local and regional businesses for them to increase efficiency and productivity especially by learning more about the best international practices in the coatings industry and its latest technologies, with the chance to try out the exhibited devices and equipment.

