Dubai: Group-IB, a leading creator of cybersecurity technologies to investigate, prevent, and fight digital crime, is pleased to announce that it will showcase its full portfolio of cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions and services, headlined by Managed XDR, at GITEX Global 2023, the Middle East’s largest technology exhibition, which is due to be held from October 16-20 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.



Group-IB has partnered with Tech First Gulf, a leading value-added distributor in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, for GITEX Global 2023. Representatives from Group-IB will be on hand to welcome visitors and provide demonstrations of Group-IB’s advanced solutions at Tech First Gulf’s stand, due to be located at Hall 2, H2-B10, for the full duration of the event.

"We are thrilled to be a part of GITEX Global once again. This marks Group-IB's second consecutive appearance at GITEX Global, underscoring the company's commitment to expanding its footprint in the rapidly digitalizing MEA region, one of the world's most dynamic and forward-thinking technology hubs. Events such as these allow us to strengthen our presence in the MEA region, where we have been growing our headcount and deepening relationships with our valued clients and partners,” Ashraf Koheil, Group-IB’s Regional Sales Director, MEA, said.

At GITEX Global 2023, Group-IB will spotlight Managed XDR – a fully integrated security solution that identifies threats in real time and centralizes, correlates, and analyzes mountains of data across all endpoints in real time, enabling security teams to take immediate action. Group-IB Managed XDR’s proactive threat hunting framework, which stands alongside its malware detonation functionalities and Group-IB’s highly renowned incident response capabilities, make it the right choice for businesses looking to secure their entire infrastructure.

In addition to Managed XDR, Group-IB will highlight Attack Surface Management, a pioneering cybersecurity solution that allows security teams to assess all external IT assets across their enterprise, along with the company’s Security Operations Center (SOC) consulting capabilities. Experts from Group-IB’s core business units, such as Threat Intelligence, Fraud Protection, Digital Risk Protection, Digital Forensics, Incident Response, and High-Tech Crime Investigations will also be in attendance.

Group-IB remains at the forefront of researching and responding to the ever-evolving threat landscape in the MEA region. In collaboration with the UAE Cybersecurity Council, the company has recently published research shedding light on the Classiscam scam-as-a-service operation. Additionally, Group-IB uncovered an elaborate investment scam targeting users in the Middle East and around the world. In one particular case seen by Group-IB researchers, this operation could potentially have netted the scammers $280,000 over a four-month period, highlighting the importance of proactive cybersecurity measures in the region.

In September 2023, Group-IB announced the launch of its innovative new education hub at its Dubai-based Digital Crime Resistance Center located in Dubai Internet City. At this new facility, Group-IB offers a high-quality, analyst-led cybersecurity training and simulation experience across its custom and core modules to upskill cybersecurity and IT professionals in the MEA region.

About Group-IB

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Singapore, Group-IB is a leading creator of cybersecurity technologies to investigate, prevent, and fight digital crime. Combating cybercrime is in the company’s DNA, shaping its technological capabilities to defend businesses, citizens, and support law enforcement operations.



Group-IB’s Digital Crime Resistance Centers (DCRCs) are located in the Middle East, Europe, and Asia-Pacific to help critically analyze and promptly mitigate regional and country-specific threats. These mission-critical units help Group-IB strengthen its contribution to global cybercrime prevention and continually expand its threat-hunting capabilities.



Group-IB’s decentralized and autonomous operational structure helps it offer tailored, comprehensive support services with a high level of expertise. We map and mitigate adversaries' tactics in each region, delivering customized cybersecurity solutions tailored to risk profiles and requirements of various industries, including retail, healthcare, gaming, financial services, manufacturing, critical services, and more.

The company’s global security leaders work in synergy with some of the industry’s most advanced technologies to offer detection and response capabilities that eliminate cyber disruptions agilely.



Group-IB's Unified Risk Platform (URP) underpins its conviction to build a secure and trusted cyber environment by utilizing intelligence-driven technology and agile expertise that completely detects and defends against all nuances of digital crime. The platform proactively protects organizations’ critical infrastructure from sophisticated attacks while continuously analyzing potentially dangerous behavior all over their network.

The comprehensive suite includes the world’s most trusted Threat Intelligence, The most complete Fraud Protection, AI-powered Digital Risk Protection, Multi-layered protection with Managed Extended Detection and Response (XDR), All-infrastructure Business Email Protection, and External Attack Surface Management.



Furthermore, Group-IB's full-cycle incident response and investigation have consistently elevated industry standards, crafted over 70,000+ of cybersecurity incident response completed by our sector-leading DFIR Laboratory, High-Tech Crime Investigations Department, and round-the-clock CERT-GIB.



Its solutions and services have time and again been revered by leading advisory and analyst agencies such as Aite Novarica, Forrester, Frost & Sullivan, KuppingerCole Analysts AG, and more.



Being an active partner in global investigations, Group-IB collaborates with international law enforcement organizations such as INTERPOL and EUROPOL to create a safer cyberspace. Group-IB is also a member of the Europol European Cybercrime Centre’s (EC3) Advisory Group on Internet Security, which was created to foster closer cooperation between Europol and its leading non-law enforcement partners.



