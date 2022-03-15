Manama, Bahrain: EMIC Training, a highly regarded International Training Provider, is setting the agenda for constructors and developers with the hybrid workshop on Green Buildings and Sustainable Neighborhoods taking place on March 24th at the Gulf Construction Expo.

The Expo which takes place from 22-24th March at Bahrain Exhibition Centre will feature a dedicated webinar delivered by Mohamed Mortada of Eco Consulting & Circular aimed at architects, engineers, landscape designers, developers, and other construction professionals/ students.

Mohamad Mortada has been working at Eco Consulting as a Sustainable Design Architect. Since he graduated from Lebanese American University, he has earned numerous certifications in sustainable design and green building, and amassed over four years of practical experience in the field.

Mohamad is an accredited LEED Green Associate and has worked on more than 15 green certified, uncertified projects and eco-building competitions. He says “The webinar will give valuable insights into the innovative, suitable, complete and methodical understanding of green and sustainable design and construction.”

The webinar will be a hybrid event. Visitors of the Expo can participate via the dedicated Zoom Lecture theatre at the Expo or log-in on the zoom link when they have registered. Green Buildings and Sustainable Neighborhoods will take place at 11am on the 24th of March.

“This Webinar will deliver practical knowledge and solutions.” says Jubran Abdulrahman, Managing Director of the Expo’s organisers HCE, “attendees will be able to identify different measures that can be applied to buildings to reduce their impact in terms of eco-design, materials, energy, water and waste.”

Attendees can register for the webinar at https://bit.ly/GCXwebinar

The Gulf Construction Expo takes place alongside the Interiors Expo and the Gulf Property Show, ensuring the strongest integrated business-to-business showcase for the construction, interiors and property sectors ever to be staged in the Northern GCC.

