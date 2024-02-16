In cooperation with the Ajman Chamber’s Innovation Month team, the Ajman Chamber Youth Council organized a workshop entitled “Government of the Future” to learn about the best innovative practices and the most prominent models of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies used in government services in many countries and the opportunities for their application in the Ajman Chamber.

More than 40 employees from the Ajman Chamber attended the workshop at the Ajman Center for Entrepreneurship.

At the beginning of the workshop, Maryam Al Nuaimi, Chairperson of the Ajman Chamber Youth Council, presented an overview of the Council’s goals and directions and its role in providing a sustainable communication channel to enable the Ajman Chamber’s youth to participate in developing policies and methodologies, improving services, supporting decision-making, and encouraging them to launch innovative initiatives that are in line with the Ajman Chamber’s goals and the directions of the Emirate of Ajman and the country.

The "Government of the Future" workshop included a set of exercises and a review of the best global experiences in the fields of AI and innovation. The participants were keen to present a wide range of innovative ideas and proposals that contribute directly to developing the Ajman Chamber’s work environment and its services directed to business owners of the private sector, in addition to enhancing happiness and positivity among employees.

The participants stressed the importance of the workshop and its role in monitoring opportunities for applying modern and innovative technologies in the work environment with a view to improving the quality of services and increasing efficiency and effectiveness, in addition to the role of the workshop in breaking routine and providing a positive interactive climate for sharing experiences and exchanging ideas.