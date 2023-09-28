For the first time ever, The TriFactory will be organizing the Half Marathon Des Sables, a global running phenomenon that takes place across the world, in countries as diverse as Spain and Peru, and closer to Egypt, Morocco and Jordan. The Half Marathon Des Sables (popularly referred to as HMDS), is based in Paris, France, and its selection of Egypt as its next destination is a testament to the growth of sports tourism, eco-tourism, and adventure travel in Egypt over the past several years.

This announcement was made during a press conference hosted by The TriFactory, attended by some key governmental figures including Dr. Ashraf Sobhy, the Minister of Youth and Sports, as well as Hana El Gohary, a representative from the French Embassy in Cairo, Cyril Gauthier, Founder & CEO of HMDS, Ayman Hakky, Founder and CEO of The TriFactory, Seifeldin Fawzy, Co-founder & COO of The TriFactory, and Mohamed Tahoun, Founder of Camp Qusoor El Arab.

HMDS will take place from November 18-24 and the destination selected for the inaugural event is the Fayoum Desert and Wadi El Rayyan in particular. Wadi El Rayyan is considered one of Egypt’s most famous desert destinations and features stunning scenery which includes rolling sand dunes, rocky escarpments, cliffs and canyons, and oases that include the aptly called ‘Magic Lake’, one of Egypt’s most popular desert sites.

HMDS will feature 500 runners, 95% of which are French or European athletes traveling to Egypt especially for this event. The runners feature a combination of amateur athletes, former professional runners, senior corporate executives from top French companies, and social media influencers. Over the course of four days in Wadi El Rayyan, the 500 runners will run a total of 120 kilometres, camping in the desert every night at one of Egypt’s most famous camps, Qusoor El Arab.

During his address, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Dr. Ashraf Sobhy, emphasized that Egypt's hosting of the HMDS is a valuable addition to the country's portfolio of major sporting events held throughout the year. This choice reflects Egypt's capabilities to host such a great event, and the Minister expressed appreciation for selecting the Wadi El Rayan Reserve as the event's venue, considering its unique characteristics.

Sobhy further highlighted that the marathon aims to promote eco-tourism in Egypt and gain international recognition for the Wadi El-Rayyan Reserve and eco-tourism as a whole in the country. Additionally, it seeks to boost tourism, particularly from Europe, encourage sustainable engagement with Egypt's natural environment, and place a greater emphasis on public health and sports.

“The Egyptian edition of Half Marathon Des Sables has the potential to be one of the world’s foremost running events, combining a unique setting, impressive governmental support, and top-notch organisation by a team of experts”, says Ayman Hakky, Founder & CEO of The TriFactory.

Regarding the Egyptian edition of HMDS, Cyril Gauthier, Founder & CEO of HMDS, says that "Egypt's deserts are incredible, and while millions of tourists visit the Pyramids and other Pharaonic destinations, Egypt's beautiful environment deserves a similar amount of attention and a similar number of yearly visitors, which this global event can help to achieve."

Further cementing the pedigree of this first-time event in Egypt is the fact that it will proudly fall under the auspices of His Excellency Dr Ashraf Sobhy, the Minister of Youth & Sport, as well as the Ministry of the Environment, the Ministry of Tourism & Antiquities, the Fayoum Governorate, and the Tourism Promotion Authority. The widespread support from governmental agencies shows the event’s importance on a strategic level, as it touches on a variety of topics relevant to the national discourse, including tourism promotion (particularly in Europe), sustainable engagement with Egypt’s natural environment, and of course a greater focus on health, wellbeing, and sports.

HMDS Egypt will be organised by The TriFactory, Egypt’s leading organizer of mass participation sports events, including races such as the Pyramids Half Marathon, El Gouna Half Marathon, the Somabay Endurance Festival, and Madinaty Half Marathon. “To be able to organise an event as famous around the world as HMDS right here in our home country is incredibly exciting and is proof of Egypt’s capabilities to host major international sports events”, says Seifeldin Fawzy, Co-founder & COO of The TriFactory.

Following the successful completion of the HMDS challenge in Fayoum, all 500 runners will return to Cairo, where they will enjoy various touristic destinations, including the Great Pyramids of Giza, before the conclusion of their journey.

More information about the inaugural edition of the Half Marathon Des Sables – Fayoum Desert, can be found here: https://www.halfmarathondessables.com/egypt and more information about the local organisers, The TriFactory, can be found here: www.thetrifactory.com.