Masterclasses, keynotes, networking and awards announced for IRECMS Dubai as the industry association returns to the city for a 4-day event, attracting knowledge-driven real estate management professionals from across the globe

Dubai, UAE: Plan3Media Event Management, Dubai’s leading event management company, announced the schedule of IRECMS Dubai 2022. Riding on the success of Madrid, Riyadh, Bahrain, Mumbai, Milan, and Bogotá editions, IRECMS Dubai will have a 4-day schedule with a variety of industry events and will host over 300 delegates and 40 speakers from across the world with support from 9 global industry associations.

IRECMS Dubai, scheduled for 6–9th December 2022 at the Address Hotel, Dubai Marina, will bring luminaries of Community, Facility, Property, and Asset management industries from across the globe under one roof. Dubai’s growing stature as a hub for innovation and industry-best practices is an added value proposition of this edition, as per Jatin Deepchandani, CEO of Plan3Media Event Management LLC.

“In recent years, IRECMS has steadily grown into an association par excellence in the real estate management industry globally. Our objective of positioning the summit as an avenue for effective knowledge flows, a benchmark for best practices, and a pulse for the industry will enter its execution phase in the IRECMS Dubai edition. The overwhelming early response to the event has only strengthened our conviction,” added Jatin Deepchandani.

A strong testament to this edition’s ambition is the first day’s masterclasses, where a close-knit group of professionals will interact with renowned subject-matter experts. The mode of engagement, using use-case studies and a solutions-oriented approach as opposed to passive listening, is expected to leave attendees with actionable takeaways. Equally monumental is the following CAM G10 summit, where, for the first time in Dubai, industry stalwarts from 10 countries will congregate for transnational deliberations on finding solutions to contemporary challenges in the ecosystem.

Dubai is also set to welcome Dr. Marshall Goldsmith, the #1 Business Coach and four-time NYT Bestseller, as he graces IRECMS on 8th December for an exclusive keynote session. Parallelly, plenary sessions, closed-door round table conferences, and Tech Talks — a topical discussion on property technologies — will be underway, interspersed with fun events such as a drumming session with an African band.

“The penultimate gala awards ceremony is the perfect watercooler after three days of formal repertoire,” Jatin continued, “Our reputation for merit-based award culture will be exemplified by this edition as companies with innovative offerings, future-proof operations, and a purpose-driven approach will walk away as winners.” Over 35 finalists across 20 categories had given presentations to a 27-member jury from across the world, making a compelling case for themselves.

IRECMS Dubai has all the hallmarks of a landmark event, especially given its timing when real estate management is undergoing a structural, tech-driven shift. This juncture called for a global professional association. And Plan3Media, along with Presenting Sponsor MYBOS, and Association Sponsor PROVIS have responded to the need rather resoundingly.

For more details about the schedule, speaker line-up, and events, please visit https://irecms.com/dubai/.

-Ends-

About Plan3Media Event Management:

Plan3Media (P3M) is a unique event management company that conceptualises original event ideas and transforms the ideas into thriving, intellectual event properties through seamless end-to-end execution. Founded in 2015, P3M focuses primarily on international business conferences and seminars, community events and street markets. In a brief period, P3M has successfully launched 4 pioneering business conferences and seminars and scaled them up to have a flourishing presence globally.

About IRECMS:

IRECMS is a global event series committed to lifting the benchmark of Real Estate Management around the world. Supported by industry associations across the USA, Australia, South Africa, Japan, Spain and the UAE, IRECMS has created a powerful global footprint of impactful interventions. In 2022 alone, IRECMS will has been held in over 7 cities worldwide.

For more information or interviews, please contact:

Neha Kaul

Your Wordsmiths - Content & PR

neha@yourwordsmiths.com