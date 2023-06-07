Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- The second edition of the Global Project Management Forum (GPMF 2023), organized by the Project Management Institute – Saudi Arabia Chapter (PMI-KSA), will officially commence on Monday, June 12, at Fairmont Riyadh Hotel to discuss the latest and the most innovative trends and practices in the field of project management.

The two-day GPMF 2023 is anchored on the theme “Project Management Ecosystem: The Journey to Excellence” and seeks to establish an integrated system for project management that includes empowering practitioners with a comprehensive and up-to-date methodology, employing professional systems that adhere to international standards, reviewing the dynamic landscape of challenges and opportunities in the sector, and exploring prospects for innovative and sustainable future projects.

The Forum serves as a global platform that brings together top speakers, experts, project managers, decision-makers, and professionals, from all over the world to exchange knowledge and experience and enter into new strategic partnerships.

Engineer Badr M. Burshaid, President of PMI-KSA and GPMF, highlighted how important the Forum is in bolstering Saudi Arabia’s leading position in regional development and progress, an achievement he credited to the country’s enormous investment potential, which was unlocked through the launch of Vision 2030. This vision, he said, has resulted in significant accomplishments across government, economic, and social sectors, creating opportunities for growth and investment, fostering a more diverse and sustainable economy, introducing new economic sectors, and improving the standard of living for citizens.

He also pointed out that GPMF 2023 has attracted over 8,000 participants and more than 80 speakers from 25 countries around the world who will lead over 40 dialogue and technical sessions on the future trends in project management around five main themes: Giga Projects, Governance and Value Chain, Sustainable Social and Economic Impact, Digital Transformation, and Power Skills.

Ten masterclasses will also be hosted a day prior to the Forum. In addition to the main exhibition and the dialogue and technical sessions, the event agenda comprises keynote speeches, networking, and book signings, among others.

The Forum’s first day begins with registration and networking, followed by the Opening Ceremony and the playing of Saudi Arabia’s national anthem. The day features two dialogue sessions – “The Ecosystem of Giga Projects,” and “Organizational Transformation, is it Digital or Cultural?”.

The first day also includes the signing of Memoranda of Understanding and honoring the Forum’s sponsors, as well as technical sessions to discuss “Digital Transformation and Project Management,” “Transformation in Aviation Industry: Saudi Airlines Group Case,” “Eco-friendly Mix-Use Tourism Projects,” and “Riyadh Sustainability Journey in Construction.”

The second day starts with an Opening Speech after which comes the technical sessions on “Build Smarter in Project Construction Management Technology,” “Digital Twins of Project Production Systems,” and “Future of Project Management with AI to do more with less,” in addition to two panel discussions on “Saudi Health PPP Successful Initiatives” and “Leading and Managing Innovation Projects.”

