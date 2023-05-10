Dubai: The fight against climate change and the awareness of good sustainability practices and governance are key priorities for Cambridge IFA. As the world struggles with environmental challenges, we recognise that it is the responsibility of governments and organisations to safeguard the environment and provide a sustainable future for future generations.

Climate change is one of the biggest challenges that we as a global community are facing today. Everything from the melting of the polar ice caps to the destructive floods, wildfires, and droughts are all results of climate change that have increased in frequency and intensity. But hope is essential to humanity's survival, so we must have it. We need to bring all the stakeholders on one platform to discuss sustainable solutions to climate change by incorporating good governance and sustainability into our business practices and operations.

We believe that responsible behaviour and well-informed decisions can help to protect the environment and mitigate the effects of climate change. Today organisations around the world are dedicated to reducing their carbon footprint, safeguarding natural resources, and promoting sustainable practices throughout all facets of their business operations and supply chain as a result.

The Cambridge Global Good Governance Programme, under which the Global Good Governance Summit was organised by Cambridge IFA, brought together experts, businessmen, government representatives, and influential market players to discuss and deliberate on building a sustainable future by incorporating principles of good governance and sustainability into their policies, raising awareness, and taking prompt and measurable actions for a better world.

The summit was formally opened by Dr Humayon Dar, the Chairman of the Cambridge Global Good Governance Programme and included two panel discussions. Dr Dar emphasised on the importance of governance in the timely measure that needs to be taken to ensure sustainable practices and strategies under the triple bottom line, i.e. people, planet and profit.

“In the words of Amartya Sen, one of the most accomplished economists of our times, the real problem facing humanity isn’t the lack of resources but rather their mismanagement. In the context of the Great Bengal Famine of 1770, he wrote that it wasn’t the lack of agricultural produce that led to shortages of food but misappropriation and mismanagement of it, which resulted in the exportation of grains in huge quantities that caused deaths of seven to ten million people, about one-third of the populations of the affected areas. He identified mismanagement of resources as a major cause of poverty. Today, we include such issues under the rubric of governance.”

The first panel discussion on “The Importance of Good Governance in Achieving Sustainability Goals” was moderated by Mohammed Shaheed Khan, Executive Board Member, ICRYPEX-Intl Crypto Exchange; and the panelists included, Dr Ashraf Gamal El Din, Chief Executive Officer, Hawkamah; Maha Sulaiman Alnuhait, General Manager Sustainability, Saudi Telecom Company (stc); Faseeh Elahi, Seasoned Banker, Governance and Operational Risk Management Specialist; and Samiullah Khan, Chief Operating Officer, Fakhruddin – ECS.

The panelists discussed the basics of governance and unanimously agreed that the world is not on track to achieve SDGs-2030. The question however lies in not whether to act but rather in how should we all as a global community act in order to not only achieve our SDGs targets but also to ensure the safety and sustainability of our planet. Good governance allows organisations to mobilise and allocate resources effectively, especially in terms of a global crisis. The panelists rightly emphasised on the importance of a governance framework to ensure that organisations have fairness, transparency, accountability and social responsibility in their decision-making processes. It is all about making the right choices and the right decisions, how to assess and control risks, evaluate the ethics and values of the business, and who sets them and how they are implemented. Sustainability in intrinsically long-term and its stakeholders now encompass everyone that is affected by the business, including the environment and the planet.

Organisations need to ensure that they comply with relevant laws and regulations and that their operations are aligned with its values and mission. They also need to foster a culture of accountability by regularly evaluating their performance, identifying areas for improvement, and taking corrective actions when necessary. Sustainability is an expensive course of action and hence is progressing at a snail’s pace. However, as a global community, we need to come up with solutions that will make this easier for everyone to adopt leading to collective change through public and private partnerships.

It is equally important to ensure that these steps need to be taken from the grass roots levels, such as education and courses at schools and universities, and inclusion of women and youth into the decision-making process to ensure a global conversion towards a more sustainable form of living. This conversion will require a change of mindset, aligning values with stakeholders, and creating a partnership that ensures no one is left behind.

The second panel discussion was on “The Role of Technology and Innovation in Promoting Sustainable Solutions to Climate Challenges” and moderated by Dr Adnan Aziz, Professor of Practice at Ajman University. The panelists, Atty. Rachel Esther J., Director, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Philippines; Fazil Abdul Rahiman, VP Sustainability and Climate Change, Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA); Henry TEH Kok Kheng, Executive Director, Malaysian Humanitarian Foundation; and Dr Farrukh Habib, Advisor, Consultant, Trainer & Researcher; discussed the challenges faced while incorporating sustainable practices.

Funding has been a challenge for most organisations while switching towards a more resource-friendly approach; and while this may still be easier to access, the projects that need to be implemented are a lot harder to get. Some were of the opinion that climate change cannot be mitigated, it has to be managed and the world needs to adapt to the new norm of governance and sustainability. Projects, like solar-powered plants, wind turbines, electric vehicles, reducing carbon footprints, and such are all initiatives to make the future of the world a better place, however, if the implementation of these projects results in a huge amount of environmental damage, then these projects have lost their effectiveness.

Companies and businesses should look towards innovative and effective technological solutions to streamline their processes and operations. The role of organisations has become more focused as an enabler and a catalyst, which inculcates bringing together the international community, working closely with universities and building a cohesive ecosystem. Organisations are now moving towards paperless transactions with the help of technology. As the adaption of technology increases the operations costs will be lowered, making it more sustainable. There has been an increase in demand for renewable energy, however, the costs are quite high and therefore the adoption is less. In order to make it sustainable, investors need to be brought into the fold as well as collaboration from the private sector.

Another important aspect discussed was the role of philanthropy in sustaining these projects; how can we use Islamic charitable tools to achieve the SDGs. The panelists observed that we have a broad spectrum of technologies at our disposal, the question is how will we be using it for sustainability. Singapore is mobilising everything through technology, whereas Malaysia has a different model. It is localizing the procedures; running acres of fields, and managing and monitoring the health of agriculture through drones to be more sustainable.

The global community needs to cooperate with each other in order to achieve the SDGs, such as governments connecting with other regulators, having common goals and targets, and together achieving those goals. Boardrooms are also now more focused on sustainability and protecting the planet, encouraging decision-making at core level for a holistic conversion.

“We, at Cambridge Global Good Governance Programme, are contributing our own share in this respect. At this summit, we shall be launching this year’s 3G Report, which focuses on Sustainable Solutions for Climate Challenges.”

This report will serve as the main intellectual tool to disseminate information on the best examples of governance in government and politics, the corporate sector and social sector organisations, including philanthropy, highlighting sustainable solutions for combating climate change and effectively dealing with environmental challenges while keeping an eye on profits and benefits to people.