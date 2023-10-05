With the Geneva International Motor Show Qatar, Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix 2023 and Expo 2023 Doha all lined up in October, the latest edition of the Qatar Tourism monthly Qatar Calendar guide is packed with some of the biggest events of the year.

In addition to major sporting events, October will see international art exhibitions, significant trade fairs and musical performances, among other events, which collectively cater to diverse tastes and interests and are suited to audiences of all ages.

Commenting on the exciting calendar for this month, Sheikha Noor Abdulla Al-Thani, Acting Head of Tourism Events and Festivals Organising Section at Qatar Tourism, said: “Qatar is a hub for global, world-class events, which will be clearly demonstrated in this upcoming calendar of events in October. Taking place across some of Qatar’s most elaborate venues, the events simultaneously highlight Qatar’s commitment to creating premium sporting facilities, concert halls, museums, and green spaces that elevate the leisure and entertainment experience.”

Sporting Events

Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS)

Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC)

October 5 – 14

Spanning over 10,000 m2 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC), the exhibition will host 31 renowned automotive brands, including Toyota, Lexus, Porsche, Volkswagen, Lamborghini, BMW, KIA, Audi, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Vinfast, Chery and much more. GIMS Qatar is set to showcase the latest innovations from industry, 10+ world premieres and 20+ regional premieres.

Alongside the main exhibition, GIMS Qatar 2023 will create the ultimate automotive festival of automotive excellence in Qatar with four immersive experiences taking place across some of the most prominent tourism destinations in the country. These include a ‘Future Design Forum’ at the National Museum of Qatar, thrilling offroad adventures at Sealine, exhilarating ride-and-drive experiences at the Lusail International Circuit, an exquisite gallery of classic automobiles, and a grand parade of automotive excellence along the iconic Lusail Boulevard.

Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix 2023

Lusail International Circuit

October 6 – 8

The Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix 2023 will be coming to the iconic Lusail International Circuit, offering an exciting weekend for fans to witness the world's most elite drivers go head-to-head. The on-circuit action will be complemented by entertainment post-race, with exclusive live performances from legendary Egyptian singer Amr Diab on October 6, Swedish DJ and music producer Alesso on October 7, and renowned American singer Bruno Mars on October 8.

Qatar Olympic Committee Padel Championship

Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex

October 16 – 22

The Qatar Olympic Committee Padel Championship will see professional players compete in one of the many Padel Championships in Qatar.

2023 CBQ Masters Golf Championship

Doha Golf Club

October 26 – 29

The 26th edition of the Commercial Bank of Qatar Masters is back underway at the Doha Golf Club. The highly anticipated sporting event is widely known for bringing together the world’s best golf talents, the likes of Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, Justin Rose, Ernie Els, and Henrik Stenson who have all competed in past years.

Curated Exhibitions and Trade Fairs

Al Maraya Trade Fair

Katara Cultural Village

September 21 – October 7

Ongoing until October 7, visitors can still visit the Al Maraya Trade Fair located at the Katara Cultural Village. The trade fair offers an excellent selection of exclusive products including women’s abayas, perfumes, incense, fashion accessories, rugs, antiques, and popular food products.

Expo 2023 Doha

Al Bidda Park

October 2 – March 28, 2024

The first A1 international horticultural Expo in the MENA region will be hosted in Qatar with the Expo 2023 Doha taking place over the expansive grounds of Al Bidda Park. Set to bring together thought leaders and thinkers of the industry, the event will shed light on how we can better our environment and develop our economies sustainably and with more green spaces. With its six-month duration, Expo 2023 Doha will offer an unparalleled opportunity for tourists to experience Qatar.

Arab Fintech Forum

Ritz-Carlton Doha Hotel

October 10 – 11

Tech enthusiasts are in for a treat, as the Arab Fintech Forum will be hosted in Doha where it will be addressing the challenges and opportunities of the global fintech ecosystem.

M7 Pop-Up

M7, Msheireb Downtown Doha

October 22 – November 3

M7 at Msheireb Downtown Doha will host its first pop-up event of the year, where emerging designers from the region will showcase their work to local and international audiences. Visitors will discover the latest fashion, accessories, and product brands while shopping for their latest collection curated by regional designers.

Index Design Qatar 2023

Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC)

October 23 – 25

Part of the index portfolio of events, Index Design Qatar 2023 connects guests with global brands and manufacturers to discover the next big thing in interior design.

Asjad Jewellery

Al Hazm

October 26 – October 30

Jewellery enthusiasts can head over to Al Hazm mall to witness one of the most luxurious jewellery exhibitions in the Middle East.

Musical Performances

Aedh Yousef and Abdulla AlMana Concert

U Venue

October 5

U Venue will host some of the Gulf region's most celebrated artists in a captivating night of music with melodies performed by Saudi Arabian singers Aedh Yousef and Abdulla Almana.

Historic Art Exhibitions

Fashioning an Empire: Textiles from Safavid Iran

Museum of Islamic Art (MIA)

October 23 – April 20, 2024

Those who are interested in history and art will have the chance to visit this exciting exhibition, which highlights the critical role of silk during the Safavid period (1501-1736 CE).

The Shape of Time: Art and Ancestors of Oceania

National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ)

October 24 – January 25, 2024

Those interested in cultural heritage and art can visit the National Museum of Qatar from October 24 and witness nearly 130 cherished works from The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s unparalleled Oceanic collection, which are travelling outside of The Met’s walls for the first time in nearly a century.

Dan Flavin and Donald Judd Exhibition

The Qatar Museums Gallery, Al-Riwaq

October 25 – April 24, 2024

The Qatar Museums Gallery, Al-Riwaq will host a highly anticipated exhibition on the work of late Dan Flavin (1933-1996) and the late Donald Judd (1928-1994), two of the most influential figures of minimalism. The exhibition is organised by the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in collaboration with Qatar Museum.

