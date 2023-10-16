Hands-on workshops to illuminate the game-changing practice of art therapy.



Future of Art Therapy: Panel Discussion to Chart the Course for Art Therapy in the MENA Region.



Speakers include renowned names: Chris Strom from Australia, Dr. Awad Mubarak Al-Yami from Saudi Arabia, Emma Mills from United Kingdom, among many others



Abu Dhabi, UAE: Art therapy, a practice as old as human expression, is set to be redefined in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region at the highly anticipated Art Therapy Conference in Abu Dhabi, which takes place tomorrow and the day after. Held at Erth, Abu Dhabi, this groundbreaking event, organized by the Abu Dhabi Center for Sheltering and Humanitarian Care – Ewaa, an affiliate of the Department of Community Development (DCD) promises to provide a fresh perspective on how art can be harnessed as a tool for healing and trauma resolution.



Under the theme "Empowering through Creativity," this two-day symposium will serve as a melting pot of ideas, insights, and wisdom from world-renowned experts in the field of art therapy. The event is a landmark moment for the MENA region, bringing together art psychotherapists, life scientists, specialists, and art therapy enthusiasts from around the globe.



Sarah Shuhail, Director-General of Ewaa, stated, "Art therapy has emerged as an exceptionally effective path to instill calm and bolster resilience in individuals. This conference represents a pioneering initiative, aiming to advance our mission of healing deep emotional wounds, often concealed from plain sight."



Emma Mills, a UK-based Art Therapist who will be presenting at the conference, emphasized the importance of art therapy: "Art therapy is a game-changer because when the trauma has been so painful that it's hard to put into words what has happened, being able to use art offers many different ways of communicating other than using words. This upcoming forum is an opportunity for us in the field to connect, communicate, and share insights into established and emerging therapeutic methods."



The conference's first day features groundbreaking sessions on trauma healing, art therapy's journey in the Gulf Cooperation Council, intensive art therapy intervention, and more. Notable speakers include Clare Jerdan from Australia, Awad Mubarak Al-Yami from Saudi Arabia, Carol Hammal from Egypt, and Amar Behbehani from Kuwait, among others.



Day two will see UAE experts Sara Powell and Natalia Gómez-Carlier discussing art therapy in the Arabian Gulf, art therapy trauma protocols, digital art therapy, and more. The event will conclude with a panel discussion on the future of art therapy in the region and insights from international perspectives in art therapy research and practice.



In addition to insightful sessions, four workshops will be held, providing hands-on experience with art therapy techniques. Attendees will explore sensorimotor approaches to body-mapping, client-led spirituality in art psychotherapy, and using art therapy for developing creative options to support clients.



This Art Therapy Conference aims to create a lasting impact on the field, fostering an environment of learning, growth, and healing through the creative power of art therapy.



Art therapy provides a safe space for individuals to represent their inner experiences, develop awareness, and support personal change. It combines the creative process with psychological insight, offering an opportunity for self-expression and healing.



Art therapists are trained professionals who understand how emotions can be expressed through art. They guide individuals in exploring and understanding their emotions, expressing themselves, and managing stress. The conference will offer valuable insights into the transformative potential of art therapy in the MENA region.



Art therapy is poised to redefine healing through creativity, providing individuals with powerful tools to cope with difficulties, manage stress, and embark on their journey of recovery. This conference is a significant step toward advancing the field of art therapy in the MENA region, promoting healing and well-being through creativity.



For more information about the conference, visit https://arttherapyconference.ae



About Abu Dhabi Centre for Sheltering and Humanitarian Care – Ewaa:

Abu Dhabi Center for Sheltering and Humanitarian Care – Ewaa was established in 2008 to provide prompt care, rehabilitation, and empowerment to victims of human trafficking in the UAE.



An affiliate of the Department of Community Development, Ewaa provides holistic services including reporting, social and psychological rehabilitation, counselling and legal support in addition to its 24/7 hotline 800-SAVE (800 7283), in accordance with global standards and best practices. Through programs and initiatives, it raises awareness and seeks changing the perception in the community towards human trafficking as well as contributes to research and policy.



https://ewaa.gov.ae

