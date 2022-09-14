RIYADH: The Saudi Data & AI Authority (SDAIA) has welcomed a group of Saudi and foreign postgraduate AI students to attend the Global AI Summit (GAIS), which kicked off under the patronage of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in Riyadh this Tuesday. The invitation underlines the Kingdom’s belief in the capabilities of its promising young Saudis nationals and the effort being made to empower them across every field, in line with Vision 2030.

The Global AI Summit is an annual platform that brings together thought leaders, innovators, decision-makers, experts, specialists and academics from the government and private sectors around the world. This second edition of the annual summit brings together almost 3,000 guests including delegates from leading technology companies, investors and businessmen, to discuss the future of artificial intelligence in various fields.

Throughout the event, which includes 100 keynote speakers as well as multiple panel discussions and training workshops, attendees are set to connect, exchange expert industry insights, and work towards a greater understanding of AI’s potential to solve complex issues, empower corporations, and transcend borders. This will pave the way for a more holistic, global socioeconomic vision and ultimately shape our future for the better.

SDAIA’s hosting of 19 elite postgraduates at the summit comes as part of its efforts to recruit global AI talent and enrich the country with new professional capabilities. The group includes students from America, United Kingdom , India, Jordan, Algeria and South Korea studying at the most prominent institutes and universities, including Massachusetts Institute of Technology , King's College in London, the Sorbonne University in Paris, and Oxford University in London.

SDAIA, the summit’s organizing body, aims to establish the Kingdom globally as a leading data-driven economy. The authority works to achieve the full potential of the local data economy, which is set to play a key role in the realization of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives. , SDAIA helps ensure nationwide compliance with the strategy through data governance, data and predictive analytic-driven capability building, and the fostering of continuous innovation in AI.

-Ends-