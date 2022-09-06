Manama : Gulf International Bank (GIB) today announced that it is the Lead Sponsor for the forthcoming Euromoney Saudi Arabia Conference 2022. Returning in person for the first time since 2019, the event will take place in Riyadh on 7 September 2022, with the theme: “The Institutionalisation of Investment and Finance”.

The conference is under the patronage of HE Mohammed Al-Jadaan, Minister of Finance, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and will be attended by Khalid Abbas, GIB’s Head of Wholesale Banking and UAE Head, speaking in a session on Saudi Arabia’s Economic Outlook. This panel will look at the outlook for 2022 and beyond in relation to Vision 2030 giga projects and the role of the private sector, the Kingdom’s green initiative and ongoing efforts to diversifying the economy.

The day-long event will be launched with a high-level workshop on ESG & Climate looking at trends in the Saudi market about the acceptance of and adoption of ESG and sustainability frameworks, an area where GIB continues to demonstrate leadership. GIB recently published its first groupwide Sustainability Report demonstrating its commitment to sustainable growth and performance against key environmental, social and governance indicators.

Commenting, GIB’s Group CEO, Abdulaziz A. Al-Helaissi said, “We’re delighted to sponsor this important event on the Saudi economy, opening with a workshop on the importance of ESG and Sustainability, something that is very close to GIB’s heart. Through our diverse offering of sustainable financial products and solutions and capital market activities, we are dedicated to supporting the growth and diversification of our clients’ businesses across the Kingdom, in line with the government’s Vision 2030 goals. We look forward to the conference achieving the desired success and participating actively in the discussions, which address these critical topics, that will reshape our future."

About Gulf International Bank (GIB)

Gulf International Bank B.S.C. is a pan GCC universal bank established in 1975 and regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain. GIB’s services are delivered across the GCC and international markets through its subsidiaries: GIB Saudi Arabia and GIB (UK) Ltd. Additionally, the Bank has branches in the UAE, London and USA.

GIB is owned by the governments of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund being the principal shareholder.

