RIYADH, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Genesis, the distinguished luxury automotive brand celebrated for its innovative designs, proudly announces its strategic partnership with the Misk Global Forum, the annual youth empowerment event hosted by Misk Foundation, to reinforce its commitment to shaping the future of mobility in the Kingdom.

The Misk Global Forum is the region’s largest youth forum dedicated to empowering and connecting young leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs globally. The upcoming edition of the forum, running from November 15-17 under the theme “The Big Now”, is expected to welcome more than 20,000 attendees and will center on inspiring youth to think ambitiously, act decisively, and channel their energies into global problem-solving.

This partnership involves the provision of 150 Genesis vehicles, representing the pinnacle of luxury, performance, and advanced technology. These vehicles will serve as a symbol of innovation and sophistication, ensuring the seamless transportation of attendees during the forum.

Omar Al Zubaidi, Chief Executive Officer of Genesis Middle East & Africa, expressed his enthusiasm for this collaboration: "Genesis is committed to excellence and innovation, and we are delighted to partner with the Misk Global Forum. This forum embodies the spirit of progress, and we are proud to support its mission. By providing our world-class luxury vehicles, we aim to offer not only comfortable transportation but also to inspire and facilitate meaningful connections among the global leaders, youth, entrepreneurs, and thinkers attending this prestigious event."

The Misk Global Forum provides a dynamic platform for timely and relevant dialogues on how to unlock the potential of youth, the exchange of ideas and knowledge, and networking opportunities to encourage collaboration and catalyze positive global change.

Through this partnership, Genesis continues its journey to redefine the luxury automotive segment, delivering advanced technology and sustainable innovations while enriching the lives of its customers and the wider community.

About Genesis

As a design-focused brand, Genesis has introduced fascinating models that embody ‘athletic elegance’, including The G70, The G80 midsize luxury sedan and The G90, as well as The GV70 and The GV80. With Genesis Motor distributors based throughout the Middle East and Africa region, Genesis has recently launched a series of its first standalone showrooms in the region, namely in the UAE, Jeddah, Oman and Bahrain. The brand also has a dedicated service center in Kuwait, with plans to expand further into the MENA region in the near future. For more information on Genesis and its new definition of luxury, please visit www.genesis.com

