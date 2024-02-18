Generations Day at Jumeirah Golf Estates brought together 64 players for a member’s event on the Earth course. The format, a pair scramble, pitted two teams against each other: one comprised of members above the age of 36, and the other of members below that age threshold, with the winning team taking home the trophy.

The over 36's team secured a decisive victory, showcasing their collective skill with a combined score of -48 for the day. In contrast, the under 35's team trailed behind, posting a combined score of -32, resulting in a 16-shot deficit.

Gerhard Vorster and Jane Vorster, the husband and wife duo, clinched victory as the top-performing pair of the day. With a stellar score of -12, their round featured a remarkable gross eagle on the challenging par 5 18th hole.

Securing second place with a score of -8 and representing the under 35 team, Kehar Narismulu and Rohan Gupta displayed their skill with 5 net birdies and 2 net eagles during their round.

Finishing in third place with a commendable score of net 65 (-7) was the husband and wife duo of Alan Sheepwash and Teresa Sheepwash. Their round featured a notable gross birdie on the challenging par 4 5th hole.

On the course, two competitions added to the excitement. Matthew Stevenson showcased precision, winning the nearest the pin on hole 4 by landing his shot a mere 6 inches from the cup. Meanwhile, Alan Dobbins demonstrated his accuracy on hole 17, securing the nearest the pin prize with an impressive approach shot to just 4 feet from the pin.

Adam Stastny, Golf Services Manager at Jumeirah Golf Estates, expressed his thoughts during the prize-giving presentation, stating, “Congratulations to the over 36’s team for winning by 12 strokes! And a big thank you to everyone supporting the annual event, we look forward to hopefully seeing you all next year!”

