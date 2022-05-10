UAE-based Al Madina Building Materials Trading LLC, Monilek Oilfield Enterprises, and Sun Power Gen FZCO, win GE Gas Power’s annual regional ‘Key Supplier’ awards

Dubai, UAE: GE Gas Power (NYSE: GE) hosted representatives from over 200 organizations in person and virtually at the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) Partners Summit 2022. The hybrid event is part of GE Gas Power’s ongoing efforts to strengthen collaborations with suppliers based in MEASA and help nurture the wider power sector industrial ecosystem in the region, with the goal of being better able to support customers’ evolving needs as we transition to a lower carbon energy future.

“Today, GE Gas Power has an active base of up to 1,500 suppliers from approximately 20 countries across MEASA and we have increased our spend in the region four-fold during 2018-2021. We are also actively providing training and development opportunities to more than 125 organizations in MEASA, to help them meet global standards of safety, quality, delivery, and competitiveness and expand their reach beyond the region to become a part of GE’s international supply chains,” said Joseph Anis, President & CEO of GE Gas Power Europe, Middle East, and Africa. “These efforts to strengthen regional supply chains are a win-win for all involved. They lead to faster turnaround times and greater competitiveness for our customers, help us diversify the networks we rely on to better respond to unanticipated risks and external shocks, and support national development goals through job creation and economic diversification in the communities we serve.”

GE Gas Power hosts the Partners Summit every year with the aim to help its suppliers better understand power sector trends, dive into market dynamics, identify further opportunities to work together, and collaborate more closely to reliably deliver the energy needed to power the region. This year’s event had a special emphasis on adapting to and mitigating the risks posed by current geopolitical tensions and security concerns, rising inflation, and the evolving COVID-19 pandemic. Also in focus was the need to support power sector stakeholders to reduce the carbon footprint of their operations and accelerate their transition to a cleaner energy future to help address the climate challenge, while still enabling them to provide reliable, affordable electricity for end users.

During the Summit, GE Gas Power also honored ‘Key Suppliers’ in an awards ceremony that recognized excellence in the areas of Safety, Quality, Delivery, Competitiveness, and Culture. UAE-based Al Madina Building Materials Trading LLC was awarded for on time delivery of goods and services; Monilek Oilfield Enterprises was recognized for efforts to maintain competitiveness in a challenging, inflationary environment; and Sun Power Gen FZCO was awarded for building a culture that encourages inclusion and diversity at the workplace, as well as for implementing lean management principles for continuous improvement.

Today, up to 340 GE-built units support electricity generation in the UAE. The company’s investments in the country include GE’s Jebel Ali Service Center in Dubai, which provides state-of-the-art maintenance, testing, and repairs solutions for generators and gas turbines and is the only facility of its kind across the Middle East and North Africa.

