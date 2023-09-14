HE Almheiri invites Their Excellencies to attend the upcoming COP28 in the UAE in November.

Dubai: H.E. Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said the diverse initiatives of GCC municipalities can accelerate climate action by strengthening community engagement. She was addressing the 26th Meeting of the Committee of Ministers responsible of municipal affairs in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

At the event, the UAE welcomed the launch of the electronic version of the Gulf Building Code and the adoption of the joint municipal action plan for Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

H.E. Almheiri said: “With the GCC States focused on building a cohesive system to enhance the quality of life of the communities, municipal initiatives play a pivotal role in achieving this by ensuring exceptional services. The UAE is committed to engaging in extensive collaboration in municipal efforts, with by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment coordinating with the Secretariat General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, to advance municipal actions across the Gulf.”

The online meeting was chaired by His Excellency Saud bin Hilal Al Busaidi, Minister of State and Governor of Muscat, Sultanate of Oman, and President of the current session, and attended by Their Excellencies, the Ministers of Municipal Affairs of GCC countries.

H.E. Almheiri commended the significant role played by the municipalities of the GCC countries and expressed gratitude to the GCC Secretariat for their efforts in coordinating joint action among the stakeholders. She also reiterated her confidence in the continued and fruitful cooperation for implementing the initiatives of the GCC Municipal Action Plan 2024-2030.

H.E. Almheiri expressed her gratitude to the Ministers for their participation in the 11th International Envirocities Conference 2022 (Cities Environment) held last year in Fujairah.

She called on GCC ministers in charge of Municipal Affairs to showcase the GCC’s climate initiatives to the world at COP28, to be hosted by the UAE in November, and foster productive discussions to address the climate change challenge.

The meeting covered various topics, with a focus on the “Development of legislation and municipal control mechanisms”. The UAE played an active role in this regard, through the efforts of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, which prepared a guide on food trucks.

The meeting also addressed crucial themes in the municipal domain. These included the execution of decisions previously endorsed by the Supreme Council in prior sessions, strategic urban planning, and signing agreements with specialized organizations dedicated to municipal matters.

