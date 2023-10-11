Gulf countries are keen to employ more People of Determination

Dubai: Legislations in the Gulf Co-operative Countries (GCC) supporting inclusivity are fast evolving, and UAE continues to take the lead.

Experts from various countries participating in a panel discussion of the Knowledge Hub, being held as part of the ongoing AccessAbilities Expo, said initiatives being strategised and implemented across the region are aimed at greater integration of People of Determination, and is positively impacting the community more than ever.

AccessAbilities Expo being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, has brought together more than 250 companies from across 50 countries.

The Expo is organised by Nadd Al Shiba PR & Event Management.

"The legislative framework in itself is fast evolving. There is a keenness to bring in favourable laws for the community. We are witnessing a more proactive approach by governments," said Sheikha Suhalia Salem Al Sabah, POD Advocate from Kuwait.

"Be it financial schemes, policies supporting employment opportunities and efforts towards the overall development of PWDs, we are seeing encouraging signs from all the Gulf countries," said Suhalia, who herself started off as a volunteer and went on to represent various initiatives for PWDs.

According to her, the support from all major government entities is immense, and there are many new projects that are being implemented and several others that are being planned to create an ecosystem that is fully supportive of PWDs’.

Dr Sheikha Alia Al Qasimi, Social Development expert for PWDs at Dubai Government's Community Development Authority, detailed some of the initiatives being undertaken by the department and the legislative support that both the Federal and Dubai Government offer towards economic and social development programmes and policies.

During the past decade several new laws and legislations supporting PWDs have been passed, which have been guiding principles for all major government and private entities.

"Be it education, adequate healthcare and employment opportunities, the laws and resolutions have required government entities to protect the rights of people of determination and ensure their right to work on an equal basis with others and not to be discriminated against," explained Dr Alia Al Qassimi.

"This has also encouraged private institutions and organisations to adopt suitable policies towards the community, thereby ensuring a more inclusive social structure for people with determination, where they are not only not discriminated but encouraged to come out and actively participate in the overall development of the society," she added.

Emphasising the role of AccessAbilities Expo in facilitating thought leadership and discussions on the latest trends, innovations and expanding the knowledge base on the subject, she said, "The three-day knowledge hub being organised as part of the Expo provides an ideal platform for the industry to explore the latest trends and developments towards greater integration, role of government entities and the latest advancements in technology and healthcare," she said.