HH Sheikh Ahmed: “Airports undergoing rapid transformation with a renewed focus on new technology, sustainability and overall experience”

Dubai, UAE: The Global Airport Leaders’ Forum (GALF) is set to celebrate its milestone 10th edition as a co-located event at the 22nd Airport Show, the world's leading annual B2B platform for the airport industry. From May 9-11, key players from the aviation sector – including airports, airlines, and ANSPs – will converge in Dubai to collaborate and outline a roadmap towards sustainability­.

This year’s edition will feature a strong emphasis on critical topics such as Air Traffic Control (ATC), Airport Security, Ground Handling, and Sustainability. With daily global flights predicted to reach nearly 200,000 by the mid-2030s, it is imperative for industry leaders to address these challenges. Achieving this projected growth could contribute US$1.5 trillion to the world's GDP by 2030, according to ICAO forecasts. Furthermore, investments in airport infrastructure development between now and 2030 are estimated at US$1.2 to US$1.5 trillion.

­At GALF, over 40 aviation and airport leaders will participate in panel discussions featuring an impressive range of topics, including Air Traffic Management, Airport Security, Ground Handling, and Sustainability. Among the attendees are CEOs, CTOs, CIOs, COOs, and various Specialists and Strategists involved in Airport Security, Aviation Security, Passenger Security, and Airport Operations. This platform offers valuable insights into Disruptive Technologies, Cyber Security, Data Compliance, Risk Management, Airport Management, and Security Planning and Policy. Top experts will work together to outline a roadmap for achieving sustainability and improving operational efficiency.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group said: “The global airport industry is undergoing rapid transformation through the adoption of new technology, innovation and a renewed focus on sustainability, to expand capacity while improving efficiency, safety and security and the overall airport experience.” Top airports in the Middle East that have over the years played the role of trend-setters now find themselves at the forefront driving this change, he said. As the region’s airports look to maintain their status as top global hubs and attract a growing number of travelers, they are investing in the latest of technologies and concepts – biometrics, the Internet of Things, and more recently AI – to deliver an airport experience that exceeds the expectations of their customers, makes aviation sustainable, and keep them ahead of the competition.

May Ismail, Event Manager at RX Global (Reed Exhibitions), announced that GALF-2023 would delve into the future of aviation innovation and passenger experiences. Forum discussions are set to cover various groundbreaking trends and technological advancements reshaping the sector such as biometric security, mobile check-ins, baggage tracking systems, and much more. In addition to addressing emerging scenarios over the next decade, the anticipated event will serve as a platform connecting decision-makers from airports, airlines, and civil aviation authorities as they explore ways to optimize innovation at airports globally.

With strategic partnerships in place, this edition aims to highlight the latest trends in providing seamless airport experience for passengers and develop the next generation of aviation leaders. It will focus on strategies to enhance passenger experience, operational efficiency, and airport security through emerging technologies. The second day of the conference will address the anticipated boom in the aviation industry and explore how to achieve sustainable air traffic management. Participants will delve into new technologies, future airport models, self-service technology, predictive analysis, artificial intelligence, real-time information, and data-sharing.

Top industry leaders will convene to discuss the transformation of airports by developing, elevating, and improving passenger experiences. New business models and collaborative approaches between stakeholders aimed at boosting revenues and streamlining airport operations will also be explored. Key topics on the agenda include interactive kiosks, digitalization, automation, and touchless travel experiences. GALF's conference will also delve into harnessing AI-driven cybersecurity solutions, 5G technology, IoT, and facial recognition systems to maximize safety and security in airports. Additional discussions will cover digital identity, biometrics, and cutting-edge body scanners designed for making the airport developments more secure through emerging technologies.

-Ends-

For media enquiries, please contact:

Ghassan Amhaz, Managing Director

Nadd Al Shiba PR & Event Management

Email: ghassan.amhaz@naddalshiba.com