Riyadh: A high-level delegation from the civil aviation sector of Saudi Arabia, headed by His Excellency the President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, will conduct a series of official visits to Singapore, China, and the United States from the 19th to the 29th of February.

The visit will serve as a platform to discuss areas of collaboration on air connectivity and economic growth, and to explore opportunities to cooperate for the achievement of the ambitions of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

The Kingdom’s initiatives in the aviation sector, embedded in the Saudi Aviation Strategy (SAS), will be presented, as it aims to propel Saudi Arabia to the forefront of aviation in the Middle East, with a projected $100 billion investment and the goal of accommodating 330 million passengers by 2030.

The visit will start in Singapore where the Saudi delegation will attend the Changi Aviation Summit and the Singapore Airshow, followed by a visit to Beijing, Zhengzhou, and Shanghai in China, and end with a visit to Seattle and Anaheim in the United States where the delegation will attend the HAI Heli Expo.

During the visit, his Excellency the President will engage in a series of bilateral meetings and discussions with his counterparts, at the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore, the Civil Aviation Authority of China, and the Federal Aviation Administration of the United States.

Furthermore, the Saudi delegation will meet with industry leaders and key stakeholders of the aviation sector during roundtables to showcase the most recent achievements and the unparalleled opportunities enabled by the implementation of the Saudi Aviation Strategy.