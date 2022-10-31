Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) 2023 is set to take place at Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island from 25-27 September 2023, bringing together the investment communities of the Arabian Hotel Investment Conference (AHIC), the Global Restaurant Investment Forum (GRIF) and the Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF). This is the first time the region's leading hospitality investment forum will take place in Abu Dhabi.

Organised by The Bench, FHS brings together the Middle East and Africa's industry leaders for discussions, deals and insight on the continued growth of the region's hospitality and tourism sectors.

"We are thrilled to take FHS to the UAE's capital in 2023 with the support of our host sponsors, the Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau and Miral, for what promises to be another record-breaking event for our industry. FHS in Dubai welcomed 1,072 attendees, 200 speakers, 63 sponsors and partners and over 70 members of the press last month and we can't wait to see what next year brings," said Jonathan Worsley, Chairman of The Bench.

Mubarak al Shamsi, Director of Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau (ADCEB), said: "The Abu Dhabi debut of the Future Hospitality Summit, the region's flagship hospitality investment platform, marks a significant milestone in our fast-growing business events calendar. Since the beginning of 2022, we have successfully brought over multiple new business events to Abu Dhabi. This is a direct result of our Joint Business Event Fund with Miral, a partner who continues to play a crucial role in elevating Abu Dhabi's attractiveness as a destination of choice for highly productive meetings and conferences. We look forward to welcoming the delegates to Abu Dhabi next year and we invite all to experience all that the emirate has to offer."

To strengthen Abu Dhabi's position as a leading destination for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions, ADCEB, part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), formed a strategic partnership with Miral, Abu Dhabi's leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences, resulting in the creation of the Joint Business Event Fund in 2022. Aligned with the tourism strategy of DCT Abu Dhabi, this joint fund was created to specifically target business events and corporate groups with more than 500 attendees and has been instrumental in bringing the Future Hospitality Summit to Abu Dhabi next year.

Taghrid Alsaeed, Executive Director, Group Communications and Destination Marketing at Miral, said: “It is a pleasure to host one of the leading hospitality summits in the region for the first time in Abu Dhabi and see our agreement with ADCEB come to life. Yas Island has world-class assets and experiences, and The Future Hospitality Summit fits our commitment in positioning the island as a top global business destination. We look forward to welcoming the industry professionals in 2023 to explore everything it has to offer.”

The Future Hospitality Summit 2023 in Abu Dhabi will continue to actively engage with investors from both start-up communities and projects from around the region. The distinguished members of the FHS Advisory Board will convene early next year to discuss and shape the agenda for the 2023 edition.

The Future Hospitality Summit Saudi Arabia will also return next year, set to take place in the Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah Hotel in Riyadh, from 28 February to 2 March, 2023.

For more information on FHS please visit https://www.futurehospitalitysummit.com/

About The Bench

The Bench has established a legacy for delivering world-leading investment forums and conferences in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America. The key principle behind these platforms has remained 'dealmaking'. Transforming the way business connect, Bench has developed a reputation for creating innovative and high-impact meeting spaces for the industry.

For over two decades - government leaders, tourism ministries, global travel & tourism associations, the world's most influential hospitality brands, hotel owners & investors, renowned restaurant groups, airlines & aviation authorities, destination developers, asset managers, financial groups and consultants – have been participating in The Bench's events for their respective objectives. These include AHIC, AHIF, GRIF, FHS, AHF, IDEEA, AviaDev and RENEW –where industry players showcase their brands, position themselves as thought leaders or innovators, and connect with the right opportunities and knowledge.

Learn more on thebench.com

About Miral

Miral is Abu Dhabi's creator of destinations, uniting people and places through unique, immersive and exciting experiences. Responsible for the development and management of Yas Island, Miral's assets encompass entertainment, hospitality, leisure, sport, dining, retail, and real estate destinations. Today, Yas Island is home to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, Yas Links Golf Course, Yas Mall, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Marina and seven hotels, including the flagship Hotel W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island.

For more information, visit http://www.miral.ae

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the DCT Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the DCT Abu Dhabi’s potential, coordinate effort and

investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture, tourism and creative industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about DCT Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit tcaabudhabi.ae and visitabudhabi.ae.

For Abu Dhabi Calendar, please visit inabudhabi.ae.

