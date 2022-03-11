On 9th March 2022 at Dusit Thani, Dubai, the Future Coding Tech Roadshow organised by Market Solutions Events was launched as an inaugural event to explore the new and upcoming low code and no code platforms that will change the landscape of app building process. During one day of summit, topics such as building coders community, power of AI, security concerns, opportunities and challenges associated with integration that provided attendees fresh insights into the industry.

The Future Coding Tech Roadshow hosted some influential speakers in the Middle East Industry. From Digital Dubai, Dr Sohail Munir shared his expertise on the role of AI in software development. Ahmed AlTarawaneh from Dubai Police, Amina Abdul Raheem from Engineering Office of H.H of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Fayaz Ahamed Badubhai from Al Yousuf Group and Reuben Krippner from Microsoft shared their views in a panel discussion on need of building a coders community in the UAE. Frederik Bisbjerg from DAMAN insurance highlighted the debt and bureaucracy associated with technology, Sanjay Khanna, Former CIO of RakBank, Binoo Joseph from EMAAR, Umesh Moolchandani from Bin Dasmal Group and Samer Gad from Inffy came together to address the role of CIOs in the changing ecosystem of coding. Aleksandar Gvozden from Abu Dhabi Digital Authority spoke on importance of low code and no code tools and Sunil Nair from Al Falah University, Hala Elghawi from Standard Chartered Bank, Gigi Mathews from Ittihad International Investment and Kashif Rana from HSA Group discussed the security concerns that comes with the technology.

Reuben Krippner from Diamond Sponsor, Microsoft gave the first keynote session on the opportunities of lowcode which was followed by a keynote on the topic Enterprise Agility with Low Code that was delivered by Rahul Bhageeradhan from Lead Sponsor, Kissflow. Raveesh Dewan from Joget, Gold Sponsor delivered a presentation on Supercharging Modernization for Triumphant Business Outcome.

Speaking as a keynote speaker and a panellist Reuben Krippner Director of Microsoft Power Platform from Microsoft EMEA said “Today, every company is a technology company. With the need for digital transformation accelerated by the global pandemic, IT teams often find themselves overwhelmed with requests to build new solutions. Low-code platforms, such as the Microsoft Power Platform, can support this effort, helping both business technologists and developers deliver solutions faster. Across every region and industry, business agility, security and compliance are more important than ever. With the Microsoft Power Platform you get the tools to meet these needs and deliver better customer and employee experiences.” Microsoft’s strong focus on low-code has resulted in additional investments in UAE Data Centers to provide local service availability of their business SaaS solutions and the low-code Power Platform.