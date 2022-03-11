Dubai, UAE: Whether it’s kayaking, playing oversized snakes and ladders, or enjoying a sundowner with panoramic views of Ain Dubai and the city’s sprawling Marina, Dubai International Boat Show 2022 is providing something for everyone this year.

The Middle East’s largest and most-popular leisure marine event is open until Sunday 13th March at Dubai Harbour and is wowing visitors with its eye-catching line up of boats, maritime launches, and a stream of marine-themed things to see and do. Here are five unmissable things at DIBS 2022:

Dubai Harbour’s stunning views include the entire Dubai Marina, as well as Ain Dubai – the world’s highest observation wheel. Where better to soak up those views than at pop-up, Point Break? The ideal place for visitors to relax and watch the sun go down, visitors can also enjoy extensive F&B offers from the multiple concepts in the same area, as well as a constant stream of live entertainment, including talented singers, a saxophonist, and water drums. The expanded DIVE area at this year’s DIBS comes complete with a Dive Pool by Bermuda, where visitors can watch talented divers showcase the best kit on the market. In addition, there will be multiple talks including award-winning filmmaker and underwater cinematographer David Diley and Kuwait’s paraplegic Guinness World Record Breaker Faisal Jawad Hashim. CZNBURAK, the popular Turkish concept, is also promising to cook up a storm at this year’s show with its pop-up food truck. Offering visitors dishes such as koftahini, CZN Brisket, and CZN-special burger, when the sea air and sunshine gets your belly rumbling, you know where to go. With a man-made water canal situated right in the middle of the Watersports Paradise sector of the venue, sponsors SS Marine are offering visitors the chance to slide inside a kayak and try their hand at rowing their way around the short, fun course – free of charge. Young marine lovers are also taken care of with a plethora of things to do in the dedicated kids’ zone. From giant Snakes & Ladders to life-size Jenga, a sensory sand pit to various colouring-in activities, children of all ages will be kept entertained under the watchful eye of attentive supervisors.

Registration must be completed ahead of arrival at the venue. Visit www.boatshowdubai.com

Dubai International Boat Show 2022 runs from 9th-13th March at Dubai Harbour, the event’s Venue Host and VIP Registration Partner.

