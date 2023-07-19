The event is set to be held at the Al Fujairah Creative Hub from 1:45 PM

Fujairah – UAE: In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) in partnership with the Crown Prince Office, Government of Fujairah will hold the next edition of ‘A Call from Space’ in Fujairah, on July 25. The event offers attendees an unprecedented opportunity to communicate live with AlNeyadi, who is currently stationed on the International Space Station (ISS), undertaking the longest Arab space mission in history.

The upcoming event will start promptly at the Al Fujairah Creative Hub on Tuesday, with proceedings commencing from 1:45 PM. Doors will open at 12:30 PM and close at 1:35 PM. Due to the limited availability of seats, enthusiasts are advised to confirm their attendance by visiting the following link: https://mbrsc.ae/event

The series has captivated over 8,300 participants across its previous editions, providing an exclusive insight into AlNeyadi’s extraordinary journey in space and fostering direct dialogue with him.

AlNeyadi has spent over four months on the International Space Station, dedicated to a multitude of scientific experiments and maintenance tasks aboard the ISS. Some of his most recent endeavours include the ESA’s FLUIDICS investigation to assess the behaviour of liquids in space, crucial maintenance work inside the International Space Station's Quest airlock and the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, as well as critical hardware repair of a treadmill in collaboration with NASA astronaut Warren Hoburg.

The UAE Astronaut Programme is one of the projects managed by MBRSC under the UAE’s National Space Programme and funded by the ICT Fund of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), which aims to support research and development in the ICT sector in the UAE and promote the country’s integration on the global stage.

MBRSC is an advanced scientific and technological hub, responsible for making the UAE a world leader in space services and exploration.

Established in 2006, the Mohammad Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) started out with five engineers, who took it upon themselves to develop their capabilities and expand their knowledge in the field of space, relying on strong will and solid determination. Since then, the centre has continued its journey to be the incubator of the “UAE National Space Programme”. The MBRSC has undertaken the tasks of building, developing, and operating a number of Earth observation satellites, providing imaging services, analysing and studying them, as well as producing relevant data to scientific communities and research centres around the world. Among the satellites that the centre operates are DubaiSat-1 & DubaiSat-2. The MBRSC is also responsible for KhalifaSat, celebrated as the first satellite that was fully built by Emiratis in 2018. Recently, the centre revealed its plan to develop the new satellite MBZ-SAT, which is expected to be launched in 2024 and will be the latest in the field of high-resolution imaging from outer space.