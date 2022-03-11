Dubai, UAE: Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation (DIDI), in its commitment to the skills of the future, has announced a number of thought-provoking panel discussions and workshops on the digital world to align with Dubai Art Season 2022, the UAE’s largest cultural week highlighting art, design and events across the city. The world class university, which is redefining the way that design and innovation is taught, will be presenting conversations and insights on NFTs, Web3 and more from 12-20 March 2022.



Commenting on DIDI’s initiatives and this year’s Art Season, Hani Asfour, Dean of the Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation, said: “Dubai is making its presence well known in the global dialogue of innovation and creativity. Continued synergy and collaboration between educators, artists and technologists is crucial for the further development of innovation across the whole region.



“Digital transformation is embracing all industries, art included, and unlocking new mediums through which we can create, inspire and engage. Dubai’s art calendar is reflective of DIDI’s curiosity for the future. This year’s Art Season programme is spotlighting the emerging world of digital art across the board and we, at DIDI, are delighted to play our part in expanding the conversation on the digital space to the broader public. We look forward to sharing our knowledge and insights in this exciting sector.”



Below is the schedule of events:



Panel Discussion on Co-designing Web3 (13 March at 1pm at Art Dubai Talks Space, Madinat Jumeirah Mina A'Salam)

From applying visual languages, creating new alphabets and co-designing new Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) to metaverse spaces and NFT-tributes, this insightful conversation will explore the myriad of possibilities Web3 can offer design education. The panel will be led by DIDI’s Multimedia Associate Professor, Renata Morais, a dedicated Web3 researcher and creator alongside DIDI students Abdelrahman Alhamadi, Arnav Bavishi and Aysha Al Suwaidi.



Panel Discussion on Digital Homeostasis (12 March at 2:30pm at Madinat Jumeirah)

To keep the real-life sci-fi streak going, join the Digital Homeostasis panel led by DIDI’s Product Design Assistant Professor, Andrea Macruz alongside DIDI students Fatima Alhalyan, Nayef Al Bastaki and Mohammad Alsaleh. This discussion will explore the dynamics of homeostasis in multisensory environments as interactive data installations make their way into the metaverse.



Online workshop: NFT 101 (20 March at 11am – 1pm)

Curious about all the hype surrounding non-fungible tokens (NFTs)? Master the digital trend with hands-on experience at the NFT 101 workshop led by DIDI’s Renata Morais. The expert professor will define and explore various emerging modalities of and ways in which they connect to new forms of digital culture and communities. At the workshop, participants will explore various formats covering NFT utilities, tributes and metaverse integration as well as curate different types of NFT projects.

Secure your spot for the NFT 101 workshop here:

https://didi.ac.ae/en/whats-on/events/nfts-101



Lecture: Multi-sensory exhibition installation (12 March at 2:30pm)

Paint a complete picture of digital art with Andrea Macruz. The highly established design researcher and professor, whose work has been displayed at high-profile international exhibitions around the world, is hosting a lecture at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi alongside a multi-sensory exhibition installation.